Convenient Ways To Use IKEA's VESKEN Rolling Cart To Optimize Narrow Storage Spaces

One of most common areas where people want to pack in every square inch of storage they possibly can is in the laundry area, as many people are stuck with a small room or closet to work with. But in a space that requires so many supplies, clever organization hacks are essential. Enter the VESKEN. With the perfect shape to slide seamlessly between the washer and dryer or between the laundry machines and the wall, the small cart works wonders to capture a deep, narrow, previously unusable space, as shown on Emily Askin's (@askinem) TikTok video.

You could also stack two carts to double height to make use of additional vertical space beside stackable machines. Ideal for storing all of your detergent, cleaners, iron, dryer balls, mesh laundry bags, and any other laundry supplies in one compact, mobile footprint, this thin rolling cart might be exactly the budget-friendly small-space laundry idea that your space is calling for.

The other room where the VESKEN cart is right at home is in the kitchen, one of the hardest-working spaces. With its convenient height of 28 inches, it can fit under a standard countertop, making it a versatile option for nestling in any narrow space in your kitchen, whether that is at the end of a bank of cabinets, in a gap next to the fridge, under an island overhang, or in a small pantry. Perfect for holding cooking essentials, spices, produce, cleaning supplies, and more, the VESKEN helps your kitchen maximize every square foot to keep it running efficiently.