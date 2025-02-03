Convenient Ways To Use IKEA's VESKEN Rolling Cart To Optimize Narrow Storage Spaces
When space is at a premium, sometimes it's necessary to get a little creative to maximize every inch for additional storage. This is precisely why the internet is full of small space-savvy IKEA hacks to help transform even the tiniest awkward spaces into incredibly practical storage solutions. So what is IKEA's fabulous solution for creating storage in narrow, deep spaces where traditional options like cabinetry are just not possible? The wallet-friendly IKEA VESKEN rolling cart is here to save the day!
The VESKEN cart is a total steal at $9.99 and comes in either black or white to fit your aesthetic. Made of plastic and compatible with the rest of the VESKEN storage line, this three-shelf utility cart is a storage hero. Why? Because at only 7 ⅛ inches wide, it can roll into any narrow, deep space to give you tons of storage on a skinny little footprint. Whether it is the thin space next to the fridge, between your washer and dryer, or next to your bathroom vanity, the IKEA VESKEN is the perfect budget-friendly solution for creating functional storage solutions from impractically skinny spaces throughout your home.
The IKEA VESKEN cart transforms narrow space into efficient storage in the laundry room and kitchen
The best way to keep all of my laundry products out of sight … VESKEN from @IKEA was the perfect fit in the tiny space next to my washing machine!
One of most common areas where people want to pack in every square inch of storage they possibly can is in the laundry area, as many people are stuck with a small room or closet to work with. But in a space that requires so many supplies, clever organization hacks are essential. Enter the VESKEN. With the perfect shape to slide seamlessly between the washer and dryer or between the laundry machines and the wall, the small cart works wonders to capture a deep, narrow, previously unusable space, as shown on Emily Askin's (@askinem) TikTok video.
You could also stack two carts to double height to make use of additional vertical space beside stackable machines. Ideal for storing all of your detergent, cleaners, iron, dryer balls, mesh laundry bags, and any other laundry supplies in one compact, mobile footprint, this thin rolling cart might be exactly the budget-friendly small-space laundry idea that your space is calling for.
The other room where the VESKEN cart is right at home is in the kitchen, one of the hardest-working spaces. With its convenient height of 28 inches, it can fit under a standard countertop, making it a versatile option for nestling in any narrow space in your kitchen, whether that is at the end of a bank of cabinets, in a gap next to the fridge, under an island overhang, or in a small pantry. Perfect for holding cooking essentials, spices, produce, cleaning supplies, and more, the VESKEN helps your kitchen maximize every square foot to keep it running efficiently.
The versatile and compact footprint of the IKEA VESKEN makes it ideal for small storage inside and out
In addition to the laundry and kitchen, the IKEA VESKEN cart works throughout your home to create an incredible amount of storage in limited spaces under 8 inches. Use it in the bathroom between a vanity and the wall to stash extra towels, toilet paper, and products. Because the unit is plastic and has drainage holes on each shelf, it can also be used in wet areas of the bath, such as inside a walk-in shower or between the side of a freestanding tub and the wall.
Use the VESKEN for housecleaning supplies or networking equipment in that tiny, awkward space in the utility room. Or roll it under a desk to store and organize small office or craft supplies while still leaving plenty of legroom. Bring joy to your home and put it to work supporting your favorite hobbies, such as a compact plant shelf, to organize your collection of disc golf items, or as a filament holder for your 3D printer. The options for utilizing this stackable cart in your home are endless.
Finally, due to its plastic construction and drainage holes, the VESKEN is also an excellent choice for exterior waterproof storage in the garden, garage, or shed. Create your own VESKEN cart mini outdoor herb garden on your small balcony or deck by filling the perforated plastic shelves directly with soil and plants. Wherever you need to make use of a narrow vertical space, a solution like the flexible, versatile, and mobile IKEA VESKEN rolling cart is an inexpensive small-space storage solution.