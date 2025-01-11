The IKEA VESKEN Cart Is The Perfect Solution For An Outdoor Herb Garden

Have you ever been forced to use dried herbs in a recipe that calls for fresh, simply because you don't have any of those fresh herbs on hand? Growing herbs is actually cheaper and easier than you think, thanks to the IKEA VESKEN cart. It's available in white or black and only costs $9.99, making it a stylish and affordable addition to your porch or garden.

This bathroom storage cart is the perfect vessel for a portable herb garden because of its wheels and pre-drilled drainage holes. You can roll it into or out of direct sunlight, bring it under a covered porch during heavy rainfall or wind, roll it inside when the weather dips to freezing, or move it in front of the perfect backdrop for some Instagram-worthy snapshots.

The IKEA VESKEN herb garden is one of the best IKEA hacks on TikTok. You can see it in action in this TikTok video from @emilykroehn, who uses the cart to keep a large variety of fresh herbs on her small balcony. No matter your yard size (or complete lack thereof), you too can grow a kitchen herb garden and have your favorite recipe staples at your fingertips.