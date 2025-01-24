Vertical Vs. Horizontal Fence Slats: How To Make The Right Choice For Your Home

Given that it costs upwards of $18,000 to fence an acre of property, it's probably good to have a clear idea of what you want to accomplish with the fence and make choices that support those goals. If you're installing a privacy-style fence, one question will be whether you should use vertically or horizontally oriented fence slats. That is, should the boards that form the barrier itself be parallel to the ground, or set perpendicular as with a picket fence?

There are many ways to look at this question. Perhaps you want to avoid offending your neighbors, or to offend your neighbors, or to increase the value of your property, or to keep the revenuers away from your sour mash still. Maybe low maintenance is a priority for you, because you just read "Mending Wall" and are convinced that not having conversations about good fences with your neighbors is what makes good neighbors. Horizontal and vertical fencing contribute to addressing these issues in different ways.

Apart from keeping toddlers and dogs in or out, what a fence mainly does is cost a lot of money. A stockade-style vertical fence is slightly cheaper at $15 to 20 per square foot, versus $15 to 22 per square foot for a horizontal-slat fence, and neither is likely to be a good investment if you're looking to increase your home value with a fence. (What it says to your neighbors is more complicated.) Aesthetically speaking, you're often better off with no fence than with something that doesn't fit your neighborhood or your home's architecture. Let's look at the pros and cons of each approach.