Is Restor-A-Finish A Miracle Product For Your Scratched Up Furniture?

As a professional woodworker, the question of dealing with scratched and degraded finishes is perhaps the most frequent inquiry folks have for me. And it makes sense. Wooden furniture pieces last forever, but their finish takes a beating. Scratches, stains, and water will disfigure our favorite pieces, and it's hard to know if any specific at-home remedy for wood furniture problems will actually fix anything (or just make it worse). Is there a magic wand that you can wave over the finish and fix it faster than you can say Harry Potter? Or more realistically, is Howard's Restor-A-Finish a miracle product that will repair your damaged furniture finishes?

Well... yes, no, and maybe? Before I tell you more about Restor-A-Finish, let's talk about how finishes work on furniture. Most wood finishes are what is called a "film coat" — a product that builds up a thin layer on top of the raw wood. Lacquer, shellac, varnishes, and the various types of polyurethanes are the most common film finishes on traditional furniture. These film coats are transparent, allowing you to see the wood underneath, but they also protect the raw wood from soaking up moisture, as well as preventing oils, fats, stains, and dirt becoming embedded in the wood fibers.

We don't really see the film coat so much as see how light bounces off of it. We woodworkers call that a sheen. When that film coat gets scratched or degraded, what we notice is how differently those defects affect how the light bounces off the surface. And if the scratch goes through the film coat and harms the actual wood, that makes an even more dramatic flaw in the finish. Now that we have this in mind, let's look deeper into how well Restor-A-Finish actually works.