Must-Know Home Remodeling Tips To Creating A Space For Senior-Friendly Living

Baby boomers are celebrating birthdays in their 60s and 70s, and many new retirees are downsizing or planning renovations of their houses to better accommodate a long, happy life living at home – also called aging in place. The idea is to remodel their homes to be more adaptable, accessible, and barrier-free in advance, so as their needs change when they get older, their homes will already be better prepared to adjust with them, and suit their needs longer. In addition, by planning ahead for some of these accommodations rather than dealing with them as an afterthought, homeowners are able to better integrate these features into the aesthetic to achieve true accessibility and beauty in their homes.

There are so many incredible adaptations to consider for making your forever home senior-friendly, so it is always recommended to consult with an aging-in-place specialist or designer to talk through your renovation plans. Not only will they help you get the most bang for your buck, but they will likely have recommendations from experience that the average homeowner may not have considered.

However, to get the inspiration flowing, there are some essential remodeling tips you should know, centered primarily around access, safety, and mobility. From flooring levels and transitions, to creating accessible kitchens and bathrooms, here are the foundational tips for renovations that will help you plan for many years ahead in your home.