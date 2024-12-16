Home DIY TikTok Hacks Are Great, But Can You Trust Them? 3 Ways To Make Sure

Have you ever fallen for a TikTok do-it-yourself project that sounded too good to be true? Maybe it was a "life hack" that was supposed to change your very existence? Or "one easy trick" that will "blow your mind?" These tantalizing and sensationalist buzzwords, called "trendbait," are intended to lure you into clicking and watching. But do these tricks and hacks actually work?

The answer to that is yes, no, and ... well, it depends. Fortunately, there are some questions you can ask before you dive into that next trending home hack that's just "so clever you've gotta try it!"

First, let's look at why you're drawn to the project in the first place. Is it to save money, to feed your creative instinct, to be trendy, or to reuse old materials? There are numerous reasons you may want to attempt an online DIY. Whether your project delivers on its promises, however, can vary greatly depending on what — and how involved — the project is, who the content creator is, and your level of experience with tools, crafting, or whatever else the project calls for. Let's look at a few ways to evaluate online DIY projects, so next time you can more immediately determine whether they are worth their salt (or if they're just going to make you salty).