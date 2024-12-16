Home DIY TikTok Hacks Are Great, But Can You Trust Them? 3 Ways To Make Sure
Have you ever fallen for a TikTok do-it-yourself project that sounded too good to be true? Maybe it was a "life hack" that was supposed to change your very existence? Or "one easy trick" that will "blow your mind?" These tantalizing and sensationalist buzzwords, called "trendbait," are intended to lure you into clicking and watching. But do these tricks and hacks actually work?
The answer to that is yes, no, and ... well, it depends. Fortunately, there are some questions you can ask before you dive into that next trending home hack that's just "so clever you've gotta try it!"
First, let's look at why you're drawn to the project in the first place. Is it to save money, to feed your creative instinct, to be trendy, or to reuse old materials? There are numerous reasons you may want to attempt an online DIY. Whether your project delivers on its promises, however, can vary greatly depending on what — and how involved — the project is, who the content creator is, and your level of experience with tools, crafting, or whatever else the project calls for. Let's look at a few ways to evaluate online DIY projects, so next time you can more immediately determine whether they are worth their salt (or if they're just going to make you salty).
When evaluating a DIY TikTok hack, ask yourself: Who is the creator?
The next time you get sucked into a DIY online hack, take a moment to evaluate who created the video. Is it a trusted expert in their field or is it a fly-by-night influencer just looking for clicks? If the video was made by a known company or respected expert, that's a sign that it's reputable and may hold water. For example, if you need to fix a slow-draining sink, the best person to ask would obviously be a plumber and not someone with zero technical experience in this area who "heard from a friend."
Obviously, some projects are more technical or contain more steps than others, so you should feel free to evaluate and adjust your expectations on a case-by-case basis. If you're simply installing peel-and-stick LED light strips, then you don't need an actual electrical engineer to show you how. On the other hand, if you're building an entire floor lamp from scratch, you're in for a very different experience, and you'll want to make sure the creator has the correct qualifications to instruct you on this stuff.
Likewise, while looking at the number of views, likes, comments, or shares is not necessarily a good indicator of the project's validity, it can be very revealing if you drill deep into the comments section. Ignore the comments from people who want to try the hack: Look closely at the ones who have tried it. In general, make sure you see at least a few people hyping up their satisfactory results before you dive in.
Do I have the required skills for this DIY TikTok hack ... and is it safe?
Next time you embark on a social media DIY challenge, ask yourself: Is this hack actually for beginners, or do you need some specialized skills or tools? While it's not a bad idea to acquire new skills, there may be better and more reputable places to learn them. Even YouTube, with its longer video format, can be a better choice than quick reels, shorts, TikToks, and so on. If you don't have the skills necessary to do the project, you may be putting yourself in an unsafe situation. Many DIY content creators forget to warn you about important safety aspects such as wearing protective gear, proper ventilation, or turning off circuit breakers. Caution should also be taken when exposing your skin or airway to chemicals. Think wood stripping, staining, etching, or anything that uses caustic substances.
For example, while a TikTok on how to paint fireplace bricks may seem harmless enough, the DIY itself could come with some unintended consequences that the layperson may not have considered. Painting bricks can trap moisture leading to rot, mold, and possible structural damage. Perhaps the video's creator took precautions to avoid this, but we don't know, because in a rapid-fire TikTok video, the instructions on such things can be vague. The same goes for TikTok hacks that involve surfaces you're going to eat on: While it might look great to add vinyl to a cutting board, it's not food safe. The takeaway here? Use common sense and do a little additional research before taking on a new project that may come with unforeseen risks.
Is this DIY TikTok hack worth my time, expense, and effort?
The final question to ask yourself, before you jump on the newest online bandwagon trend, is whether doing this yourself is better than purchasing a similar product commercially, or hiring an expert. Sometimes going at it by yourself makes sense financially, such as when you're making fun Dollar Tree Christmas decor. But other times, a TikTok can make it look like you're creating a one-of-a-kind product ... when, truthfully, a similar item may be available commercially (and for a comparable price).
It's not a bad idea to step back and think about whether the resources required, the time commitment, and the effort needed to make or repair something makes for a worthy quest. Are the resources you're purchasing to do this project more consumptive than just purchasing a pre-made version from the store? Is the time you'll spend figuring it all out more costly per hour than hiring a professional? And what if your project fails? All that time and money is now down the drain.
The bottom line is to ask yourself the age-old question: Is it too good to be true? And you know the answer to that. But with a little planning and research, or perhaps consulting a Hunker article or two, you can rest assured that your next online project won't go tick... tock... boom!