The HGTV-Approved Kitchen Lighting Hack That Won't Break The Bank

Jennifer Todryk aims to "cozy up" her kitchen in a third season clip posted to the @hgtv TikTok account, and she starts by purchasing some battery-powered puck lights, which can facilitate a variety of upscale DIY lighting hacks if you nab them in bulk. In this case, Todryk elects not to adhere the light to any one surface. Rather, she balances the small piece of tech on her lamp's empty lightbulb socket, which give the impression of a fully illuminated lampshade without having to rely on any electricity coming through the broken appliance.

Todryk's affordable lighting hack can potentially apply to any lamp (so long as it has a cover). However, the detail that sets this hack apart is how your new battery-powered light source lets you simply cut away the cord at the base of your lamp. As she puts it, "It's just something that's subtle and cozy, kinda brings the living room into the kitchen." Indeed, this approach facilitates a cleaner aesthetic by removing any extra wires that would otherwise run along your countertop. It's easy to see why that's a boon for someone whose kitchen is also a TV set, but for average homeowners or renters, this also saves wall socket spaces.

If you don't have a broken lamp, there's nothing to say you can't try this hack with any appliance, to capture an aesthetic without the cumbersome plug. Components are very affordable, with puck light two-packs costing a little over $5, so it's worth following Todryk's lead and potentially reusing your old electronics for years beyond their shelf life.