Why Your Log Splitter Is Leaking And How To Fix It

Having plenty of lumber is imperative throughout the year, whether you're stocking your fireplace for a snowy winter or creating a safe fire pit during the summer. If you're trying to season wood to burn in your home, particularly, you'll want to split it first. Wood-splitting maul axes have been utilized for centuries, but modern conveniences like log splitters make the task easier for everyone, regardless of how able-bodied they might be. That being said, after enough operation, you may find your hydraulic-powered splitter starting to leak.

Hydraulic motors come in four varieties — single piston, double piston, rotary piston, and V-type. These all use pressurized fluids to operate equipment, and they can therefore be dangerous if the motor is improperly set or in some way damaged. Contacting the manufacturer is one way to address concerns, but you can also diagnose and fix many problems with these hydraulics yourself.

The first step toward diagnosing your log splitter's malfunction is knowing what kind of device you own. There are three overarching kinds of log splitters: manual, which uses only human hands to operate; kinetic, which typically uses electric motors to store energy for a ramming ax; or hydraulic. Certain kinetic motors might suffer from fixable oil leaks, but hydraulics have the most problematic potential. From here, your first step is identifying the source of your log splitter leak – something you accomplish by cleaning its motor with a white spirit solvent, and then letting the machine run as you wipe it down with a towel. While doing so, be sure to check the device's seals in particular.