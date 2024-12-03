The Wood Filler Hack That'll Get You Smooth Results (With Less Sanding)

All DIYers know that when finishing — that is, painting or staining — a surface with scratches or seams visible, they'll be unsightly if we do not fill them properly. But do you know that there is a "proper" way to fill those pesky problem cracks? While the word "proper" may be a stretch here, filling the seams quickly, and doing less sanding to boot, makes for a great hack. It will save you time and improve the quality of your finishing efforts as well.

First, let's identify the problem that occurs. Namely, whether you are talking about a visible seam between two panels that you might be painting, or a deep scratch or just a void, if you load up the filler over the top of the area (that is, to be sure it's completely filled) it will overflow onto the surrounding surface. That filler in question might be wood filler, or it might be spackle, super blue, or epoxy, but the issue is the same: Once you've overflowed the crack, scratch, or dent, once it's overfilled, it will harden to the areas outside the crack as well — and like iron. Now, you're faced with the task of sanding the area flush without marring the surrounding surface ... and depending on what product you are using to fill the offensive surface flaw, it can be really hard to sand it flat.

Don't give up, though, because there's a way to hack your way free from that annoying sanding task (mostly).