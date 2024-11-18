The 3 Questions To Ask When Ordering Cords Of Firewood Online

As the cold weather settles in, you may find yourself in need of firewood. Whether you build fires for home heating needs, a cozy atmosphere, or for outdoor entertaining, there are a few factors you should take into consideration before you buy a batch of firewood from an unfamiliar source online. Purchasing firewood is not an especially complicated transaction — and technically all your money is going to go up in smoke anyway — but your supply will go further if you've planned ahead and asked the right questions.

Before we get to these three essential questions, let's go over a little Firewood 101. Firewood is sold in units called cords. A cord is a pile of wood that equals 128 cubic feet, generally measured as 4' x 4' x 8'. If you need less than a full cord, you can purchase in fractions of a cord such as a half-cord or quarter-cord. Don't purchase a "truckful" of wood, as truck sizes vary greatly; it's best to stick with the standardized measures to ensure you get what you paid for. The average price for a cord of firewood can range from $300 to $400, but can vary significantly based on type of wood, where you live, and seasonal demands.

When ordering firewood online, be sure to ask for specifics ahead of time so you know you're getting what you paid for — not just in terms of quantity, but also quality, and so you don't get surprised with any potential hidden fees.