Pros And Cons Of Stacking Firewood Up Against Your House

If you rely on a fireplace to keep your home warmer during the winter months or if you regularly make use of a fire pit in your backyard, you may be in the habit of stacking firewood against your house. The clear benefit of stacking it against your house is that it's convenient – you'll be able to access your firewood easily whenever needed. You also won't have to lug it long distances and risk hurting your back every time you're ready to start a fire.

If you're in the mood to relax by the fireplace or you're trying warm up, the last thing you'll probably want to do is go a long distance to get firewood. Additionally, if you're retrieving some from far away when it's dark outside, you'll have to worry about other dangers — snakes, bears, and other critters could take you by surprise if you live close to nature. It will be much safer to get firewood at night if it's not kept too far away.

Despite these advantages, however, there are drawbacks to storing firewood against your house as well, such as the possibility of it attracting pests. You should consider the potential disadvantages carefully when deciding how and where to store your firewood.