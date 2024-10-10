Pros And Cons Of Stacking Firewood Up Against Your House
If you rely on a fireplace to keep your home warmer during the winter months or if you regularly make use of a fire pit in your backyard, you may be in the habit of stacking firewood against your house. The clear benefit of stacking it against your house is that it's convenient – you'll be able to access your firewood easily whenever needed. You also won't have to lug it long distances and risk hurting your back every time you're ready to start a fire.
If you're in the mood to relax by the fireplace or you're trying warm up, the last thing you'll probably want to do is go a long distance to get firewood. Additionally, if you're retrieving some from far away when it's dark outside, you'll have to worry about other dangers — snakes, bears, and other critters could take you by surprise if you live close to nature. It will be much safer to get firewood at night if it's not kept too far away.
Despite these advantages, however, there are drawbacks to storing firewood against your house as well, such as the possibility of it attracting pests. You should consider the potential disadvantages carefully when deciding how and where to store your firewood.
Why stacking firewood against the house is a bad idea
Despite the extra convenience, there are multiple reasons why you shouldn't store firewood against the house. One of the biggest problems is that it may attract pests. Insects love to hang out in stacks of firewood where they'll spend time feeding and nesting. Worse, these same insects may also make their way inside your home if the stack is stored too close.
Among other pests such as rodents, firewood attracts insects that love wood like carpenter ants and termites. The wood can help give them access to your siding, and if they make their way into your home, then it can lead to serious trouble — termites and carpenter ants can cause severe structural damage. In addition to this, another problem with storing firewood next to your house is that it can serve as a fire hazard. To avoid these problems, be sure that the firewood is kept off the ground and at least 20 or 30 feet from your home to keep it free from moisture and pests.
Finding a firewood storage solution that works for you
When storing firewood, the safest option is to keep it away from your home completely. However, you may want to look for a middle ground between convenience and safety. A great option is to simply store a very small stack close to your house, such as an amount you would use in a week, then keep a larger stack further away. You can then refill the smaller stack as needed.
Keep in mind that keeping firewood away from the side of your house isn't enough. It may still attract pests if it's not stored well. While you can kill termites in firewood and get rid of mold on firewood once it appears, prevention is a much better approach. To prevent pests, always store firewood off the ground. Place it on blocks, bricks, or another material instead. Keep it covered or place it in a woodshed to prevent moisture, wood decay, and pests. Despite the need to prevent pests, however, remember to never use pesticides on it. This can make the firewood dangerous once you decide to use it.