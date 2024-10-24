Think Twice Before Planting This Beautiful Red Bush In Your Yard

It is easy to see why people would want to plant winged burning bush (Euonymus alatus) in their yards. It is a beautiful flowering shrub for your landscape, simple to grow, and is also low maintenance. But it is an invasive species that spreads easily and has overgrown some forest areas on the U.S. East Coast. Winged burning bush (sometimes just "burning bush") is not poisonous nor does it have thorns, but the danger it presents to native species is certain.

A native of Asia, it has been in the United States since the 1860s, but only recently have state natural resource departments come out with warnings against the species. One consequence of burning bush having been around for so long is that birds have spread its seeds and increased its range significantly, spreading it into local forests with no regard for regulation. Winged burning bush is illegal to sell in some states, in some states it is on a pathway to being prohibited to be sold, and others have no regulation whatsoever.

So far, 21 states have recognized it as an invasive species. But that doesn't stop people from selling it. According to the Purdue Extension Service, "Despite its demonstrated invasiveness, it remains one of the most popular landscaping shrubs sold by nurseries and retailers throughout many parts of the U.S."