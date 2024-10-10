How To Kill Your Lawn & Prepare It For A Beautiful Ground Cover Replacement

If the grass is always greener on the other side, it might be time to give your yard a new look. Many people are switching from traditional grass lawns to a no-mow ground cover approach. Not only can this type of landscaping save water, it also suppresses weeds and could have the added benefit of welcoming native plants into your yard if you select a native ground cover. It can also save you precious weekend time that would otherwise be spent mowing and caring for grass.

But how do you get rid of that pesky grass that you just spent years watering, mowing, fertilizing, and nurturing? Before you reach for an herbicide, it's wise to consider other more natural alternatives like digging up, tilling, or suffocating the old grass. It sounds savage, but you wouldn't want your new ground cover bed to be toxic to your seedlings and starter plants. By following a few simple steps, you can have a beautiful and barren (but healthy) bed ready for fresh, new plantings.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the average household uses close to 100 gallons of water per day for outdoor applications, which include landscaping irrigation. And of that amount, up to 50% is wasted due to inefficient watering practices and environmental factors like wind and evaporation. Multiply this by more than 100 million households in the U.S. and it adds up to massive amounts of water waste, which is why many homeowners are snuffing out their grass for less thirsty alternatives such as ground cover.