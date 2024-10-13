Broken Window? Here's What You Need To Do Next
Many things can lead to a window shattering, such as accidents, burglary, and vandalism. Regardless of the cause, you'll probably be eager to deal with the aftermath as quickly as possible. If your home has a broken window, it will lack security and have problems with energy efficiency. This can be particularly problematic in the summer or winter months, since it will make it harder for your home to maintain an ideal temperature. Since breaking a window isn't an everyday occurrence, it can be tough to know what to do next.
After your window shatters or cracks, your first goal should be to keep everyone in your home safe. Block the area off and don't let any family members or pets go near the window until cleanup is complete. Before cleaning up, however, it's a good idea to assess the damage and take photos. You may want to file an insurance claim and it can be helpful to have documentation. Keep in mind that not all broken windows will be covered. Standard homeowners policies will cover accidents, vandalism, and theft, but won't cover damage from regular wear and tear or lack of regular maintenance.
After you've documented the damage, you can clean up the mess. When doing so, be careful not to handle glass with your bare hands but use gloves instead. Additionally, remember that you should never vacuum up shattered glass. It's safer to use a broom and dustpan and take broken pieces to the trash. You may also consider safely removing any glass that's still attached to the window frame.
How to safely cover and seal a broken window
Once you've cleaned up the debris, safely cover and seal the window until you can make a replacement. This will help your home maintain its temperature and prevent entry from pests. If the window is simply cracked rather than fully broken, you can place masking tape or packing tape over the window or window pane to prevent air flow.
If your window is fully shattered, you'll need to use a stronger plastic material. A heavy duty option that's double-layered will work best. A trash bag is a great choice that you probably already have in your home. You can also use a tarp or a shower curtain. You'll simply need to fold the material into the correct size and tape it or staple it over the opening. If you're particularly worried about burglaries or weather issues, you may also want to seal the window by nailing over it with scrap wood.
Once you've temporarily sealed your window, it's time to start thinking about a real repair. You'll want to search for window repair professionals in your area and compare your options. Consider their reputation and pricing carefully. You might even want to think about making a window upgrade while you're at it — consider investing in energy efficient windows or more durable options. Our homeowner's guide to replacement windows can help you understand your options and decide on the right windows for your home. In addition to improving energy efficiency and security, window upgrades can increase home value as well, so it can be well worth the extra cost.