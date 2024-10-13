Broken Window? Here's What You Need To Do Next

Many things can lead to a window shattering, such as accidents, burglary, and vandalism. Regardless of the cause, you'll probably be eager to deal with the aftermath as quickly as possible. If your home has a broken window, it will lack security and have problems with energy efficiency. This can be particularly problematic in the summer or winter months, since it will make it harder for your home to maintain an ideal temperature. Since breaking a window isn't an everyday occurrence, it can be tough to know what to do next.

After your window shatters or cracks, your first goal should be to keep everyone in your home safe. Block the area off and don't let any family members or pets go near the window until cleanup is complete. Before cleaning up, however, it's a good idea to assess the damage and take photos. You may want to file an insurance claim and it can be helpful to have documentation. Keep in mind that not all broken windows will be covered. Standard homeowners policies will cover accidents, vandalism, and theft, but won't cover damage from regular wear and tear or lack of regular maintenance.

After you've documented the damage, you can clean up the mess. When doing so, be careful not to handle glass with your bare hands but use gloves instead. Additionally, remember that you should never vacuum up shattered glass. It's safer to use a broom and dustpan and take broken pieces to the trash. You may also consider safely removing any glass that's still attached to the window frame.