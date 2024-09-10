Why You Should Never Vacuum Up Shattered Glass (& What To Do Instead)

Before you start cleaning up broken glass, take steps to keep everyone in your household safe. Glass can be very dangerous, so ensure pets and children aren't in the vicinity before getting started on removal. Keep them far away until you're fully done cleaning it up. It's not just pain you should be worried about, but also the serious infection risk of getting an unclean glass splinter stuck in your foot.

Advertisement

Now, let's look at how to do the old-fashioned dustpan method the right way. First off, when removing glass, put on some basic safety gear as well. It's ideal to put shoes on for extra protection and to wear heavy-duty gloves when cleaning. Once you have your gloves on, start by carefully picking up large shards with your hands to remove them. Now it's time to grab that brush and dustpan to sweep up any pieces that remain.

Dustpans are more versatile than you may realize — even the outer ridges have a purpose — and here's a neat sweeping hack you may not realize: If you wet your dustpan first, it can help prevent shards of glass from spilling once they're inside. However, don't stop there. There will probably still be some fine, small pieces left. To remove these, there is one kind of vacuum cleaner that is permitted at this point, and that's a shop vac, because it's designed specifically for industrial debris. If you don't have a shop vac on hand, though, there are some other easy solutions to the fine shards problem.

Advertisement