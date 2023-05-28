Why You Might See Someone Sprinkling Cinnamon in Their Garden

Cinnamon may give your dishes an extra kick in the kitchen, but did you know it can also be a powerhouse in the garden, offering a potential natural pest control remedy and an alternative to synthetic chemicals? This kitchen staple can be just as versatile in the garden as it is in your favorite recipes, with uses ranging from deterring pests to protecting plants from disease, acting as a fungicide.

According to a 2021 study published by chemistry publication ‌Molecules‌, cinnamon can act as a pest repellent and possible herbicide. Specifically, sprinkling a small amount of cinnamon on your soil or plants has been said to get rid of ants and other garden pests, and Plant Care Today reports that it can potentially be used to repel fungus gnats on indoor plants.

Per Sublime Succulents, cinnamon may also be an effective rooting aid for plant propagation because its natural antimicrobial and anti-fungal properties help protect cuttings from fungus and disease. Some gardeners even use cinnamon on the cut ends of cuttings to speed up root development, eliminating the need for synthetic rooting compounds.

So, how does cinnamon have so many uses in the garden? It contains compounds such as cinnamaldehyde, which has anti-fungal, anti-bacterial, and insecticidal properties. It is also what gives cinnamon its unique flavor and odor.

If you still have some cinnamon left after all those gardening experiments, there are many other surprising uses for cinnamon that you can test.

