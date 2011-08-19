What Is Sulfur Powder Used For?

Image Credit: RHJ/iStock/GettyImages

Yellow sulfur powder is readily available and generally safe to handle, but it's not something most people keep on hand. Sulfur powder is most commonly used by gardeners who want to adjust soil pH or keep pests away. It's derived from elemental sulfur, which occurs in the environment. Sulfur was once collected from around volcanoes and in mines, but today, most of the sulfur produced in the United States is a byproduct of petroleum refining and other industrial processes. You may want to experiment with sulfur powder if you're dealing with certain problems in your garden.

Sulfur Powder for Plants

The most common sulfur powder uses involve gardening. Sulfur is an essential nutrient for plants, which means it's already in your soil. Sulfur affects pH levels. Adding more sulfur to your soil acidifies it, lowering the pH. This may be necessary if soil tests reveal that your soil is too alkaline for the plants that you're trying to grow. You can sprinkle sulfur powder into the soil and mix it into the top few inches or use soil acidifier with sulfur and follow the package directions for application. Adding sulfur to your soil doesn't yield quick results; it may take a few months before the pH level drops.

Sulfur deficiency in plants can also be treated with sulfur powder. Signs of sulfur deficiency in plants include yellowing leaves and stunted growth. Mixing sulfur powder or another soil product containing sulfur into the top few inches of soil may reverse the problem.

Sulfur is toxic to fungi, so some gardeners use sulfur powder to naturally kill fungus on plants. Simply sprinkle the powder over any plants where you've noticed signs of fungi, like spots on the leaves or powdery areas. Sulfur affects the metabolic process that allows fungi to flourish. It can also be used as a natural pesticide. Sprinkling sulfur powder over your garden may help keep mites and insects away thanks to the strong odor of the powder. It shouldn't harm your plants.

Sulfur Powder for Skin Care

If you're a fan of natural skin care products, you may have heard that sulfur is good for treating acne and other skin issues. Dermatologists say that sulfur really does seem to have antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and exfoliating properties that make it a beneficial ingredient in skin care products. But don't rush to rub sulfur powder directly on your skin, as it can cause irritation and skin dryness. Look for sulfur face cleansers and other sulfur skin care products that are designed to be safe and effective.

Sulfur Powder as a Snake Repellent

If you're having trouble getting rid of snakes around your home, sulfur powder is just one more home remedy you might try as a snake repellent. Sprinkle the powder around the perimeter of your home or any other areas where you've seen snakes. There's debate about whether the odor of sulfur powder is really effective at deterring snakes, but it may be worth trying as one of several strategies to keep slithering pests away.