The 12 Best Outdoor Egg Chairs to Create the Perfect Patio Paradise

By Jun 4, 2023
Nothing says boho patio like an egg chair. Whether you're looking for the best hanging chairs (arguably the most popular style of egg chair) or a standing one, there's an outdoor egg chair somewhere out there for you. We've rounded up some of our favorites across a range of styles, materials, and price points so you can find the right one to match your outdoor patio set.

Our Top Picks

What to Consider

The first thing to consider about an egg chair is its structural support, namely whether you want a hanging egg chair or one with legs. And if you want a hanging egg chair, you'll have to decide whether you want one that has a stand to hang from or one that requires installation into an existing support (e.g., a beam on your covered patio). Don't forget to consider weight limits!

Once you've decided on the structural support of your egg chair, you'll want to set a budget. "Hanging egg chairs can cost anywhere from a few hundred to several thousand dollars. Decide on a budget before you begin shopping to avoid exceeding your financial limit," says interior designer Artem Kropovinsky of Arsight.

Then, it's time for all the other fun details, such as material, style, and extra features. "Some outdoor egg chairs come with added features, such as inbuilt cup holders or storage baskets," says Kropovinsky.

How We Chose

To curate our favorite sleeper chairs, we took into consideration:

  • Price
  • Materials
  • Size
  • Weight capacity
  • Structure

Anthropologie Peacock Indoor/Outdoor Hanging Chair

Pros

  • Sealed with lacquer for protection
  • Cushion included

Cons

  • Can't be exposed to direct sunlight
  • Does not handle rain well

This is a dreamy, boho-style hanging egg chair made of rattan shaped into a beautiful swirling pattern. Good for both indoor and outdoor use, it comes in three colors to suit multiple styles: white, black, and natural. While the chair is coated in lacquer for protection, you should keep it out of direct sunlight and rain to keep it in pristine condition.

Dimensions

59.5” H x 34.5” W x 29” D

Colors

3

Weight Capacity

N/A

BULEXYARD Swing Egg Chair

Pros

  • Weatherproof resin rattan
  • Foldable design for easy storage

Cons

  • Stand not included
  • Tricky to assemble

Egg chairs are typically a pretty significant investment, but this is one of the most affordable models out there. It has the look of classic rattan furniture (although you can get it in 18 colors!), but it's actually made from resin wicker, a synthetic material that's weatherproof. The chair comes with all the equipment necessary for hanging it, and it also comes with cushions. If you'd prefer a model that comes with a stand, this egg chair comes in that variation too!

Dimensions

42.5" H x 29.2" W x 25.6" D

Colors

18

Weight Capacity

265 pounds

Bayou Breeze Pitner Swivel Patio Chair

Pros

  • No hanging necessary
  • Water-resistant cushion included

Cons

  • Some assembly required
  • Only one color

If you're not into the idea of a hanging chair, this one stands on a circular base — a circle ‌swivel‌ base, which means you can still move around in the chair! It's made of wrapped synthetic rattan in a dark brown color. Though you won't need to worry about hanging it, there is some assembly required.

Dimensions

58'' H x 30.5'' W x 28'' D

Colors

1

Weight Capacity

300 pounds

Langley Street Hollymead Egg Chair

Pros

  • Canopy is retractable
  • Weather-resistant

Cons

  • When the canopy retracts, the chair loses its egg shape
  • Has a relatively low weight limit

We're all about sun protection — and not just sunscreen. This egg chair has a retractable canopy to provide shade. While we love that there are multiple color options for both the frame and the cushions (which are included), we don't love that the chair loses its egg form when the canopy is pulled down.

Dimensions

58.66'' H x 38.38'' W x 33.85'' D

Colors

12

Weight Capacity

265 pounds

Best Indoor/Outdoor: Barton Oversized Wicker Egg Chair

Barton Oversized Wicker Egg Chair

Pros

  • Oversized for extra room
  • Synthetic rattan is durable

Cons

  • Low weight limit might not support two people
  • Some assembly required

This is an elegant standing egg chair with a wrapped wicker frame. (It's made with polyethylene rattan, which is more durable than real rattan.) It comes oversized, which makes it great for curling up inside. But be forewarned if you try to cuddle with someone in this egg chair — the weight capacity is just 280 pounds.

Dimensions

58” H x 40" W x 40” D

Colors

2

Weight Capacity

280 pounds

Brisa Rattan Outdoor Hanging Lounge Chair

Pros

  • Weatherproof
  • Cushion covers are machine washable

Cons

  • Only one color option
  • Hanging hardware is not included

A quintessential hanging egg chair, this model has a raylike bursting from its shell, adding an almost thronelike effect to the chair. We particularly love its plush, oversized cushions (upholstered with a UV-resistant Sunbrella fabric, we might add). Note that this chair doesn't come with hanging hardware, so you'll have to purchase that separately.

Dimensions

50" H x 40.55" W x 29.92" D

Colors

1

Weight Capacity

N/A

AllModern Bombay Porch Swing with Stand

Pros

  • Easy assembly
  • C-shaped base

Cons

  • Birdlike basket weave may not be to everyone's taste
  • Has a relatively low weight limit

For an alternative take on the egg chair, this model has a more nestlike weaving pattern in synthetic rattan. It's a hanging egg that comes with a stand, and perhaps best of all, the base of the chair is shaped like a C. Why is that important? When you hop out of the seat, you won't step on a bar!

Dimensions

71” H x 40" W x 37'' D

Colors

8

Weight Capacity

250 pounds

Best Double-Seater: RADIATA Double Egg Chair

RADIATA Double Egg Chair

Pros

  • Spacious
  • Easy to assemble
  • Removable and washable cushions

Cons

  • Not much give when leaning back, according to reviews

For a party of two, opt for this double-seater egg chair, which has the classic rattan look. (It is synthetic, though, so it's weather-resistant.) We're fans of the model that comes with a stand, as you'll need extra support to hold the weight of two people, but if you'd like to hang it otherwise, there is another model without the base.

Dimensions

77.1" H x 52.3" W x 38.1" D

Colors

12

Weight Capacity

500 pounds

Best Sphere: Origin 21 Brennfield Woven Egg Chair

Origin 21 Brennfield Woven Egg Chair

Pros

  • Oversized for extra room
  • Colorful cushions included

Cons

  • Not exceptionally weatherproof
  • Has a relatively low weight limit

Eggs might not be spherical, but egg chairs can be! This round, standing egg chair has a fun patterned wicker bottom with a rattan cage. Though the metal here is powder coated, it's best to protect this chair from the rain when possible.

Dimensions

58.82” H x 51.18" W x 45.12" D

Colors

6

Weight Capacity

250 pounds

Noble House Lonna Outdoor Wicker Teardrop Chair

Pros

  • Water-resistant cushions
  • Lightweight for easy moving

Cons

  • Only one color option
  • Has a relatively low weight limit

Another alternative egg chair shape, this model has a teardrop form. It's made from faux rattan for weather resistance, and the included cushions are water-resistant too. Though we're into the classic natural colorway, we do wish there was some variation, at least for the cushions!

Dimensions

62” H x 37” W x 28” D

Colors

1

Weight Capacity

250 pounds

Best Modern: NFusion Swing Chair

NFusion Swing Chair

Pros

  • Striking rope weave instead of rattan
  • Comes with water-resistant cushions

Cons

  • Professional installation required; no hardware included
  • Has a relatively low weight limit

For a modern take on the egg chair, look no further than this round, hanging version. The dark gray chair features a basket woven from synthetic rope, and the overall aesthetic is therefore less organic and more contemporary. Note that this product doesn't come with hanging hardware, and it requires professional assembly.

Dimensions

45" H x 42" W x 25.75" D

Colors

1

Weight Capacity

250 pounds

Opalhouse Southport Patio Egg Chair

Pros

  • Oversized for extra room
  • Rust-resistant

Cons

  • Assembly required
  • Has a relatively low weight limit

This egg chair has been a smash hit on social media for years. It's an oversized egg chair with four legs, and its cushions come in a variety of fun colors and even a pattern. Be aware that this is a pretty big chair, and even though it comes in pieces, even the individual parts can be difficult to transport.

Dimensions

59.5” H x 43" W x 45” D

Colors

7

Weight Capacity

250 pounds

FAQ

What is the best material for an outdoor egg chair?

The best materials for outdoor egg chairs are noncorrosive metals, like stainless steel and aluminum as well as synthetic wicker. Other materials will require more care when it comes to the weather.

Can egg chairs stay outside in the rain?

It depends on the model, so read the manufacturer's instructions. If you'd like to protect your egg chair from rain regardless, you can purchase covers to place over your chair in inclement weather.

How do I keep my egg chair from rusting?

To ensure your egg chair doesn't rust, make sure you purchase an egg chair made from a material that doesn't rust, like stainless steel or aluminum. But if it's made from a corrosive metal, you'll want to make sure you keep your egg chair as clean as possible. Use a mixture of water and liquid detergent to scrub down the metal every six months or so.

