Nothing says boho patio like an egg chair. Whether you're looking for the best hanging chairs (arguably the most popular style of egg chair) or a standing one, there's an outdoor egg chair somewhere out there for you. We've rounded up some of our favorites across a range of styles, materials, and price points so you can find the right one to match your outdoor patio set.
Our Top Picks
- Best Overall: Anthropologie Peacock Indoor/Outdoor Hanging Chair
- Best Budget: BULEXYARD Swing Egg Chair
- Best Swivel: Bayou Breeze Pitner Swivel Patio Chair
- Best With Canopy: Langley Street Hollymead Egg Chair
- Best Indoor/Outdoor: Barton Oversized Wicker Egg Chair
- Best Hanging: Brisa Rattan Outdoor Hanging Lounge Chair
- Best With Stand: AllModern Bombay Porch Swing with Stand
- Best Double-Seater: RADIATA Double Egg Chair
- Best Sphere: Origin 21 Brennfield Woven Egg Chair
- Best Teardrop: Noble House Lonna Outdoor Wicker Teardrop Chair
- Best Modern: NFusion Swing Chair
- Best With Legs: Opalhouse Southport Patio Egg Chair
What to Consider
The first thing to consider about an egg chair is its structural support, namely whether you want a hanging egg chair or one with legs. And if you want a hanging egg chair, you'll have to decide whether you want one that has a stand to hang from or one that requires installation into an existing support (e.g., a beam on your covered patio). Don't forget to consider weight limits!
Video of the Day
Once you've decided on the structural support of your egg chair, you'll want to set a budget. "Hanging egg chairs can cost anywhere from a few hundred to several thousand dollars. Decide on a budget before you begin shopping to avoid exceeding your financial limit," says interior designer Artem Kropovinsky of Arsight.
Then, it's time for all the other fun details, such as material, style, and extra features. "Some outdoor egg chairs come with added features, such as inbuilt cup holders or storage baskets," says Kropovinsky.
How We Chose
To curate our favorite sleeper chairs, we took into consideration:
- Price
- Materials
- Size
- Weight capacity
- Structure
Best Overall: Anthropologie Peacock Indoor/Outdoor Hanging Chair
Pros
- Sealed with lacquer for protection
- Cushion included
Cons
- Can't be exposed to direct sunlight
- Does not handle rain well
This is a dreamy, boho-style hanging egg chair made of rattan shaped into a beautiful swirling pattern. Good for both indoor and outdoor use, it comes in three colors to suit multiple styles: white, black, and natural. While the chair is coated in lacquer for protection, you should keep it out of direct sunlight and rain to keep it in pristine condition.
Dimensions
59.5” H x 34.5” W x 29” D
Colors
3
Weight Capacity
N/A
Best Budget: BULEXYARD Swing Egg Chair
Pros
- Weatherproof resin rattan
- Foldable design for easy storage
Cons
- Stand not included
- Tricky to assemble
Egg chairs are typically a pretty significant investment, but this is one of the most affordable models out there. It has the look of classic rattan furniture (although you can get it in 18 colors!), but it's actually made from resin wicker, a synthetic material that's weatherproof. The chair comes with all the equipment necessary for hanging it, and it also comes with cushions. If you'd prefer a model that comes with a stand, this egg chair comes in that variation too!
Dimensions
42.5" H x 29.2" W x 25.6" D
Colors
18
Weight Capacity
265 pounds
Best Swivel: Bayou Breeze Pitner Swivel Patio Chair
Pros
- No hanging necessary
- Water-resistant cushion included
Cons
- Some assembly required
- Only one color
If you're not into the idea of a hanging chair, this one stands on a circular base — a circle swivel base, which means you can still move around in the chair! It's made of wrapped synthetic rattan in a dark brown color. Though you won't need to worry about hanging it, there is some assembly required.
Dimensions
58'' H x 30.5'' W x 28'' D
Colors
1
Weight Capacity
300 pounds
Best With Canopy: Langley Street Hollymead Egg Chair
Pros
- Canopy is retractable
- Weather-resistant
Cons
- When the canopy retracts, the chair loses its egg shape
- Has a relatively low weight limit
We're all about sun protection — and not just sunscreen. This egg chair has a retractable canopy to provide shade. While we love that there are multiple color options for both the frame and the cushions (which are included), we don't love that the chair loses its egg form when the canopy is pulled down.
Dimensions
58.66'' H x 38.38'' W x 33.85'' D
Colors
12
Weight Capacity
265 pounds
Best Indoor/Outdoor: Barton Oversized Wicker Egg Chair
Pros
- Oversized for extra room
- Synthetic rattan is durable
Cons
- Low weight limit might not support two people
- Some assembly required
This is an elegant standing egg chair with a wrapped wicker frame. (It's made with polyethylene rattan, which is more durable than real rattan.) It comes oversized, which makes it great for curling up inside. But be forewarned if you try to cuddle with someone in this egg chair — the weight capacity is just 280 pounds.
Dimensions
58” H x 40" W x 40” D
Colors
2
Weight Capacity
280 pounds
Best Hanging: Brisa Rattan Outdoor Hanging Lounge Chair
Pros
- Weatherproof
- Cushion covers are machine washable
Cons
- Only one color option
- Hanging hardware is not included
A quintessential hanging egg chair, this model has a raylike bursting from its shell, adding an almost thronelike effect to the chair. We particularly love its plush, oversized cushions (upholstered with a UV-resistant Sunbrella fabric, we might add). Note that this chair doesn't come with hanging hardware, so you'll have to purchase that separately.
Dimensions
50" H x 40.55" W x 29.92" D
Colors
1
Weight Capacity
N/A
Best With Stand: AllModern Bombay Porch Swing With Stand
Pros
- Easy assembly
- C-shaped base
Cons
- Birdlike basket weave may not be to everyone's taste
- Has a relatively low weight limit
For an alternative take on the egg chair, this model has a more nestlike weaving pattern in synthetic rattan. It's a hanging egg that comes with a stand, and perhaps best of all, the base of the chair is shaped like a C. Why is that important? When you hop out of the seat, you won't step on a bar!
Dimensions
71” H x 40" W x 37'' D
Colors
8
Weight Capacity
250 pounds
Best Double-Seater: RADIATA Double Egg Chair
Pros
- Spacious
- Easy to assemble
- Removable and washable cushions
Cons
- Not much give when leaning back, according to reviews
For a party of two, opt for this double-seater egg chair, which has the classic rattan look. (It is synthetic, though, so it's weather-resistant.) We're fans of the model that comes with a stand, as you'll need extra support to hold the weight of two people, but if you'd like to hang it otherwise, there is another model without the base.
Dimensions
77.1" H x 52.3" W x 38.1" D
Colors
12
Weight Capacity
500 pounds
Best Sphere: Origin 21 Brennfield Woven Egg Chair
Pros
- Oversized for extra room
- Colorful cushions included
Cons
- Not exceptionally weatherproof
- Has a relatively low weight limit
Eggs might not be spherical, but egg chairs can be! This round, standing egg chair has a fun patterned wicker bottom with a rattan cage. Though the metal here is powder coated, it's best to protect this chair from the rain when possible.
Dimensions
58.82” H x 51.18" W x 45.12" D
Colors
6
Weight Capacity
250 pounds
Best Teardrop: Noble House Lonna Outdoor Wicker Teardrop Chair
Pros
- Water-resistant cushions
- Lightweight for easy moving
Cons
- Only one color option
- Has a relatively low weight limit
Another alternative egg chair shape, this model has a teardrop form. It's made from faux rattan for weather resistance, and the included cushions are water-resistant too. Though we're into the classic natural colorway, we do wish there was some variation, at least for the cushions!
Dimensions
62” H x 37” W x 28” D
Colors
1
Weight Capacity
250 pounds
Best Modern: NFusion Swing Chair
Pros
- Striking rope weave instead of rattan
- Comes with water-resistant cushions
Cons
- Professional installation required; no hardware included
- Has a relatively low weight limit
For a modern take on the egg chair, look no further than this round, hanging version. The dark gray chair features a basket woven from synthetic rope, and the overall aesthetic is therefore less organic and more contemporary. Note that this product doesn't come with hanging hardware, and it requires professional assembly.
Dimensions
45" H x 42" W x 25.75" D
Colors
1
Weight Capacity
250 pounds
Best With Legs: Opalhouse Southport Patio Egg Chair
Pros
- Oversized for extra room
- Rust-resistant
Cons
- Assembly required
- Has a relatively low weight limit
This egg chair has been a smash hit on social media for years. It's an oversized egg chair with four legs, and its cushions come in a variety of fun colors and even a pattern. Be aware that this is a pretty big chair, and even though it comes in pieces, even the individual parts can be difficult to transport.
Dimensions
59.5” H x 43" W x 45” D
Colors
7
Weight Capacity
250 pounds
FAQ
What is the best material for an outdoor egg chair?
The best materials for outdoor egg chairs are noncorrosive metals, like stainless steel and aluminum as well as synthetic wicker. Other materials will require more care when it comes to the weather.
Can egg chairs stay outside in the rain?
It depends on the model, so read the manufacturer's instructions. If you'd like to protect your egg chair from rain regardless, you can purchase covers to place over your chair in inclement weather.
How do I keep my egg chair from rusting?
To ensure your egg chair doesn't rust, make sure you purchase an egg chair made from a material that doesn't rust, like stainless steel or aluminum. But if it's made from a corrosive metal, you'll want to make sure you keep your egg chair as clean as possible. Use a mixture of water and liquid detergent to scrub down the metal every six months or so.