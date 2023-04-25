This 'Food Disgust Test' Can Tell You A LOT About Your Personality

The internet is currently preoccupied with something called a Food Disgust Test, and many are saying that it can tell you a lot about yourself. Created by Germany personality assessment test company IDRlabs, and Christina Hartmann and Michael Siegrist of the Technical University of Zurich, the quiz breaks down people's food-related disgust into eight different scales.
The eight Food Disgust Test scales are:
- Animal flesh
- Hygiene
- Human contaminants
- Mold
- Fruit
- Fish
- Vegetables
- Insect contaminants
As TODAY pointed out, users on Twitter have been critiquing the test for its culturally insensitive questions and conclusions. "This 'Food Disgust Test' is pretty racist?" wrote user Miss Too Much. "Or at least American white-centric." They cited questions about seeing a whole pig on a spit and raw fish as examples.
Related to queries regarding animal flesh, IDRlabs wrote, "Of all the food disgust triggers, Animal Flesh is thought to have the most cultural basis, and many vegans and vegetarians report increased disgust on this parameter after adopting these diets."
IDRlabs also mentions that "free online tests and quizzes such as this one are solely first takes and cannot provide accurate assessments of your food sensitivity." So while this Food Disgust Test may offer interesting personality food for thought, only a qualified professional can provide an accurate food disgust assessment.