This Is How Much Time and Money the Average American Spends on Lawn Care

Lawn care season is the best, isn't it? Spending time outdoors while being productive (perhaps with a cold beverage in hand) is surprisingly relaxing.
Whether you love doing yard work or you can't stand it, it's an essential part of homeownership. Plus, keeping your outdoor space in good shape boosts your mood and encourages you to stop and smell the roses (literally or figuratively) each time you step outside.
Video of the Day
According to a new study by CraftJack, the average American spends 3.4 hours per week on lawn care. Most of the time, that means mowing the lawn (which respondents said was their favorite lawn care task), gardening, or raking leaves.
Americans who do their own yard work said they spend about $55 per month taking care of their outdoor space. While some of that money likely goes towards water, especially if you live in an area with a dry climate, the rest goes towards products like fertilizer and garden tools.
With rising costs of supplies due to inflation, the amount of money the average American spends on lawn care is beginning to increase. According to the report, 2 in 5 Americans say they are impacted by inflation. Luckily, we have some resources to help you tackle DIY yard care on a budget.