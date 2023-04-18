Costco Is Selling Massive Bottles of This Viral Body Wash at an Unbeatable Price

Anyone who has ever been to Costco knows that it's filled with hidden gems — from Girl Scout-inspired snacks to discounted popular plants. The latest Costco find is a budget-friendly bathroom essential that has taken the internet by storm: the Method body wash.

Advertisement

Spotted by @cop_or_not on TikTok, Costco is selling two-pack bundles of some of the best-selling Method body wash scents in stores — Simply Nourish with coconut, rice milk, and shea butter and Pure Peace with peony, rose water, and pink sea salt.

Advertisement

But that's not even the best part. According to @ariellecalimquim, it only costs $17.99 for two 28-fluid-ounce bottles, around $8.99 each. (For reference, Target sells large bottles of Method body wash for $11.99 each, saving you a few bucks.)

So, if there's ever been a reason to run to your nearest Costco, this Method body wash deal might be it.