Costco Is Selling Massive Bottles of This Viral Body Wash at an Unbeatable Price

By April 18, 2023
Anyone who has ever been to Costco knows that it's filled with hidden gems — from Girl Scout-inspired snacks to discounted popular plants. The latest Costco find is a budget-friendly bathroom essential that has taken the internet by storm: the Method body wash.

Spotted by @cop_or_not on TikTok, Costco is selling two-pack bundles of some of the best-selling Method body wash scents in stores — Simply Nourish with coconut, rice milk, and shea butter and Pure Peace with peony, rose water, and pink sea salt.

But that's not even the best part. According to @ariellecalimquim, it only costs $17.99 for two 28-fluid-ounce bottles, around $8.99 each. (For reference, Target sells large bottles of Method body wash for $11.99 each, saving you a few bucks.)

So, if there's ever been a reason to run to your nearest Costco, this Method body wash deal might be it.

