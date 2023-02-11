This San Francisco Home Has a Wacky Secret Feature From the 1900s

When you think of quintessential San Francisco homes, what comes to mind? If you're like most people, it probably involves images of Victorian homes with ornate molding and colorful exteriors. But if you've ever been lucky enough to wander through an old San Francisco house, you're probably thinking of another strange feature, too.

Per @todayatthepark on TikTok, it appears many old homes in the Bay Area city have levers at the top of the stairs. When rotated, the lever opens a door on the floor below you, making it easy to let in guests without having to actually walk down the stairs. It was primarily used by homeowners without helpers, who would have otherwise let in guests.

And honestly, considering San Francisco is ‌full‌ of hills, it's not surprising people tried to avoid walking back up stairs more than they needed to!

But how does the quirky contraption work, exactly? According to SFGATE, it relies on a long wire within the wall to open the door. The handle, called a bellcrank lever, is still found in many homes because folks would have to break down the wall in order to remove it.

And while the lever will only work if the door is already unlocked, it's still a fun feature, notes @todayatthepark on TikTok. Other users think it's "perfect for spooky season," as it could be used for tricking people on Halloween. "This is so cool. I'd be so dark and mysterious with this; I'd just have the door float open when guests come," commented a TikToker.

All that being said, if you ever find yourself in an old Victorian home (in San Francisco or otherwise), keep an eye out for a bellcrank lever. Some of them appear to be made with beautiful hardware, as shared in a TikTok by @sfstandard.

