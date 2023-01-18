This LEGO Refrigerator Is Cooler Than Your Refrigerator

We all know that TikTok is full of home hacks and healthy recipes, but did you know about LEGO TikTok? Exploring this section of the platform means you'll find beautiful structures, incredible builds, and even some soothing ASMR videos — all with our favorite childhood toy. However, one particular LEGO creation has us squealing with delight.

Lego builder and TikTok creator @masterbuilder_alec recently shared a fully stocked LEGO refrigerator with doors that open and close. The tiny appliance is complete with a produce drawer, condiment shelves (with LEGO sports drinks and ranch dressing), and a freezer stocked with LEGO mint chocolate chip ice cream.

If you thought it couldn't get more adorable, the pièce de résistance of this delightful fridge is no doubt the working ice maker. Just like a normal refrigerator, there's a button on the front of the door. As the creator presses it, tiny LEGO ice cubes fall to the floor. It's a charming surprise that is sure to bring a smile to anyone's face.

The creator explains it took them 16 hours to create and design this refrigerator, and perfecting the ice maker took a lot of time and thought. They are a builder at LEGOLAND and share that this is one of their most popular builds and a personal favorite. To end the video, they joke about needing to add more food to the shelves, as they point to a few LEGO figures in food costumes.

Who knew an everyday appliance built entirely of LEGOs could be so charming and adorable?