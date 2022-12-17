The 'Best' Ice Cream at Costco Is Now on Sale

We don't know about you guys, but nothing — including the winter season — can stop us from enjoying ice cream. After all, there are so many holiday desserts that aren't complete without a scoop or two. (Pecan pie, anyone?) Luckily, Costco recently marked down its "best" ice cream, so it might be time to make space in your freezer.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Courtesy of Eat This, Not That!, we came across a Reddit thread that shared the big news: The Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream is now on sale for $10.99 for two half gallon tubs. The original price was $15.49, making that a savings of $4.50.

"This ice cream is soooooo good. My favorite vanilla [ice cream]," raved one Cosco shopper on Reddit. "I can say the Kirkland Vanilla is the best I have had," commented another person, noting that they're known as the "ice cream monster" by their family.

Advertisement

However, the sale might not available at all Costco stores. It also ends today, December 18. That being said, if you want stock up on the Kirkland Signature product, be sure to visit your local warehouse, stat.

Advertisement

You can also call Costco in advance to see if it's in stock (and on sale). The item number is 948400.

Alternatives to the Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream:

According to the moderator of the Costco Reddit thread, the Kirkland Signature ice cream is produced by Humboldt Creamery.

Advertisement

This company apparently makes Trader Joe's Super Premium French Vanilla Ice Cream as well. So, if you're looking for a dupe, it might be worth checking out the frozen section at Trader Joe's.

Other products to try at Costco:

The warehouse recently added sticky toffee pudding cakes to its freezers. The item is a traditional British dessert, which are covered in a buttery toffee sauce. Something tells us they'd be amazing with a side of vanilla ice cream.