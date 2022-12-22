7 Elegant and Affordable Wine Glass Sets to Buy on Amazon

Glassware is one of our favorite kitchen and dining items to shop for, but we're the first to admit that the search can get a little overwhelming. The first step is to narrow down your style. Are you looking for something classic and timeless? Fresh and edgy? Modern and minimalist? Whether you have something specific in mind or are seeking just a little bit of inspiration, here are seven of our favorite wine glass sets on Amazon that won't break the bank.

Best Vintage-Inspired Glasses

If you're on the hunt for an extra-special set of wine glasses, this detailed glassware from Yungala is the way to go. While the pictured smokey black shade instantly caught our eye, there are a variety of other stunning colors to choose from.

Yungala Glass Goblets (set of 6)

If you love the look of vintage glassware, this set from Amazon looks straight out of an antique shop or a grandparent's collection. The embossed set of six comes in seven glass stains as well as an assorted pack of colors.

Best Multi-Color Glasses

If you've been eyeing a set of multi-color glassware, this is just the item for you. Each glass is 16 ounces in size, dishwasher-safe, and colorful yet not overly bright.

LAV Colored Stemless Wine Glasses (set of 6)

Hop on the colorful glass trend with this set of six stemless wine tumblers. Not only do they look pretty, but they're also the perfect way to tell people's beverages apart.

Best Simple Stemmed Glasses

There's nothing wrong with sticking with the basics, especially when the basics look this good. This set of four elegant Italian wine glasses comes in both red and white versions and is crafted from 100% lead-free crystal.

JoyJolt Layla Wine Glasses (set of 4)

A classic stemmed wine glass is the picture of sophistication. We especially love the long, thin stem and the slightly angular shape of the bowl. They're sold in either a set of four white glasses or four red glasses.

Best Simple Stemless Glasses

These simple and sophisticated glasses will fit perfectly in the palm of your hand. It's time to say goodbye to spilling and annoying storage once and for all.

JoyJolt Spirits Stemless Wine Glasses (set of 4)

More of a stemless glass person? We totally hear you. Each cup holds up to 15 ounces of red or white wine and is made from shatter-resistant glass. Cheers to stability and durability.

Best Square Glasses

These premium crystal glasses feature a cylindrical body, a delicate stem, and a sturdy base. They're the perfect option if you're looking for a fresh take on a traditional silhouette.

Elixir Glassware Square Wine Glasses (set of 4)

Put a fresh spin on a classic with this set of angular, hand-blown, stemmed glasses. Plus, since they're packaged in a sleek and sophisticated gift box, these glasses will make the perfect present for your favorite wine lover (including yourself, obviously).

Best Holiday Glasses

Make the holiday season feel all the more special with this festive set of glasses. They'll add a pop of color and style, while still remaining subtle and classy.

Lenox Holiday Wine Glasses (set of 4)

Deck the halls with the prettiest holiday glassware we've probably ever seen. With their elegant pattern, delicate gold rim, and perfectly circular bowl, you're about to have another reason to count down the days 'til the holiday season.

Best Travel Tumblers

Roadie sodie, anyone? Easily bring your beverage on the go with this super affordable set of four wine tumblers. They're the perfect accompaniment for a camping trip or beach day with their double-wall vacuum insulation, food-grade stainless steel body, and easy-sip lid.

Atucolos Wine Tumbler Glasses (set of 4)

Wherever your adventure may take you, these vacuum-insulated wine tumblers are sure to follow. Ideal for camping trips, grill outs, beach days, and the like, this four-pack of travel cups will keep your beverage cool and protected for hours of fun in the sun.

