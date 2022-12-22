7 Elegant and Affordable Wine Glass Sets to Buy on Amazon

Glassware is one of our favorite kitchen and dining items to shop for, but we're the first to admit that the search can get a little overwhelming. The first step is to narrow down your style. Are you looking for something classic and timeless? Fresh and edgy? Modern and minimalist? Whether you have something specific in mind or are seeking just a little bit of inspiration, here are seven of our favorite wine glass sets on Amazon that won't break the bank.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Best Vintage-Inspired Glasses

If you love the look of vintage glassware, this set from Amazon looks straight out of an antique shop or a grandparent's collection. The embossed set of six comes in seven glass stains as well as an assorted pack of colors.

Best Multi-Color Glasses

Hop on the colorful glass trend with this set of six stemless wine tumblers. Not only do they look pretty, but they're also the perfect way to tell people's beverages apart.

Advertisement

Best Simple Stemmed Glasses

A classic stemmed wine glass is the picture of sophistication. We especially love the long, thin stem and the slightly angular shape of the bowl. They're sold in either a set of four white glasses or four red glasses.

Best Simple Stemless Glasses

More of a stemless glass person? We totally hear you. Each cup holds up to 15 ounces of red or white wine and is made from shatter-resistant glass. Cheers to stability and durability.

Advertisement

Best Square Glasses

Put a fresh spin on a classic with this set of angular, hand-blown, stemmed glasses. Plus, since they're packaged in a sleek and sophisticated gift box, these glasses will make the perfect present for your favorite wine lover (including yourself, obviously).

Advertisement

Best Holiday Glasses

Deck the halls with the prettiest holiday glassware we've probably ever seen. With their elegant pattern, delicate gold rim, and perfectly circular bowl, you're about to have another reason to count down the days 'til the holiday season.

Advertisement

Best Travel Tumblers

Wherever your adventure may take you, these vacuum-insulated wine tumblers are sure to follow. Ideal for camping trips, grill outs, beach days, and the like, this four-pack of travel cups will keep your beverage cool and protected for hours of fun in the sun.