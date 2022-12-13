The 2023 Flower and Plant of the Year Have Just Been Announced

With the end of 2022 in plain sight, predictions surrounding design trends, including various color of the year announcements, have been flooding our news feeds. With all the excitement surrounding the next fresh start, 1-800-Flowers.com just revealed its 2023 Flower and Plant of the Year. While January 1 marks a new beginning for you, it may also be time to turn over a new leaf when it comes to your green friends.

The brand has chosen an alluring orchid as the flower of choice, while the plant selection is a bit more dramatic: the Calathea Rattlesnake. Let's start with the orchid.

Orchids grow in a variety of bold colors, reflecting both beauty and luxury. Depending on your preference, you can buy them as bouquets or as its own flowering plant. Regardless, they are known to live a long time and will add that pop of color to any room that you can just never have enough of.

As for the Calathea Rattlesnake, you may notice that the leaves have a reptilian-like pattern, hence the name, that makes the lush green leaves jaw-droppingly beautiful. What's more, this plant particularly is a symbol of good luck, is pet-friendly, and even helps purify the air.

"Our 2023 Flower and Plant of the year were chosen to inspire our customers with meaningful expressions as they seek to invigorate their home environment or share a thoughtful gift with loved ones," said Alfred Palomares, vice president of merchandising, 1-800-Flowers.com in a press release. "The orchid, with its elegant petals, symbolizes unity and love, while the Calathea Rattlesnake, with its distinctive leaves, breathes new life into our spaces and encourages all of us to embrace a fresh start."

After the past couple of years we've had, a fresh start doesn't sound half bad.