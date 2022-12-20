Dive Headfirst Into 2023 With the Best Calendars From Amazon

Set yourself up for success in the new year with an organizational system catered exactly to your lifestyle and needs. Whether you like planning out the whole year with poster-size wall calendars, prefer bringing your planner on the go, or are hoping to get more into self-reflection, we can assure you there's the perfect product for you. Cheers to starting 2023 on the right foot.

Best Wall Calendar

People can't get enough of this Poketo wall calendar. Each month is displayed on vibrant, poster-size paper in an open-dated format. This will make the perfect gift for yourself or a loved one.

Amazon

Poketo Spectrum Wall Planner

This Poketo wall calendar seriously doubles as modern art. Whether you hang up all the pages at once or prefer looking one month at a time, this handy tool will keep your life organized and your office colorful.

Best Desk Calendar

Each calendar page is double-sided, with a blank coloring page on the back of every month. Display it across your desk or hang it on the wall — whichever floats your boat!

Amazon

mudrit 2023 Desk Calendar

Prefer to keep it all on your desk? We totally hear you. This thick, rustic kraft paper planner features tear-away pages, a handy notes section, and a generous amount of space to write each day's tasks. Plus, on the back of each calendar page is a blank coloring pattern to de-stress when you need it most.

Best Planner

If you like bringing your calendar on the go, a Moleskine weekly planner is the move. The quality craftsmanship and intuitive organization system just can't be beat.

Amazon

Moleskine Classic 12 Month 2023 Weekly Planner

We've said it before, and we'll say it again: It doesn't get better than a Moleskine planner. It's simple, elegant, beautifully constructed, and built to last. If you like bringing your calendar on the go, we can't recommend this one highly enough.

Best Fridge Calendar

This handy dry-erase calendar comes with three separate planners, eight markers, and an eraser. Organize by day, week, and month on either this blackboard or the traditional whiteboard option.

Amazon

Hivillexun Dry Erase Calendar

Organize by day, week, and month with this versatile dry-erase calendar trio. The monthly planner, weekly planner, and daily to-do list all feature a magnetic back for easy display on your refrigerator.

Best Self-Care Calendar

If you're trying to prioritize wellness in 2023, this calendar from Bliss Collections is the answer. In addition to planning your to-do's for the day, there's space to set daily affirmations, plan self-care activities, and reflect at the end of each day.

Amazon

Bliss Collections Balanced Self-Care Calendar

The little things matter just as much as the big things, and this calendar is here to help you appreciate all your small wins. Write to-do lists, set daily affirmations, and reflect at the end of each day.

