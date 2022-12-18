The Best Amazon Laptop Stands for the Perfect WFH Setup

All working styles are ‌not‌ created equal, but we found the best laptop stands to support yours. While some of us may work better with standing desks, others might hit their best stride straight from their bed in the morning. No matter which category you fall into — or whether you're team Apple or PC — we've got you covered with the best laptop stands on Amazon you can buy.

Best Laptop Stand Overall

Ergonomic, adjustable, and made for easy collaboration, this laptop stand does it all and then some. It boasts over 1,500 positive customer reviews and accommodates laptops up to 16 inches. But the real reason why it snagged our spot for best laptop stand overall? On top of all the aforementioned benefits, it's also travel-friendly.

Best Ergonomic Laptop Stand

The LIFELONG X-Tend laptop stand is incredibly ergonomic, making it easy to customize a laptop to anyone's unique working needs. This foldable design features eight adjustable height and angle combinations, a seamless swivel function, and strategically placed vents for easy airflow. Need to keep your phone close by while you work? Just use the detachable phone holder that's included.

Best Adjustable Laptop Stand

If you're looking for a sturdy and adjustable laptop stand that you can take from your desk to your bed and back, this pick is for you. Made by HUANUO, this sleek black laptop stand can be configured in a number of different ways based on your needs throughout the workday. It also includes a detachable mouse tray and two USB-powered CPU fans on the underside to keep your laptop nice and cool.

Best Laptop Stand for Beds

In your WFB (work from ‌bed‌) era? Allow us to introduce you to this game-changing ergonomic laptop bed tray. Not only is it adjustable by height and angle but it's also made from nonslip, stain- and wear-resistant PVC leather. Oh, and if you need to keep something small (like a phone or glasses) within arm's reach, it features a small, built-in drawer on the side.

Best Laptop Stand With Storage

For laptop stand shoppers prioritizing storage, we found one with plenty to go around. This sturdy black riser offers just enough height to put your laptop at eye level so you can work more comfortably. Its true standout benefits, however, lie in the generous amount of storage that it provides: two sizable storage pockets on each side and a large, sliding drawer.

Best Portable Laptop Stand

It doesn't get more portable than this foldable laptop stand from OMOTON. The adjustable design supports devices up to 15.6 inches but easily folds down into its included carrying case (which, BTW, customer reviews say will fit in a laptop bag for seamless storage). Thanks to its minimal construction, the open sides keep airflow constant too.

Most Stylish Laptop Stand

This sturdy, acrylic laptop stand will elevate your desk space in more ways than one. Its transparent and futuristic waterfall silhouette will pair perfectly with a matching ghost chair, and it's constructed with an anti-slip base to help your laptop stay put while you work. At 15 inches wide, it functions well for smaller laptops or can be used to give a monitor or keyboard some height.