These 15 Nondenominational Holiday Decorations Bring 100% of the Cheer

The holidays mean different things to different people, with the "reason for the season" varying depending on who you ask. For some though, the answer is simple: We're just celebrating the opportunity to get together. In the cold of winter, do you really ‌need‌ an excuse to gather with your closest loved ones to drink cider, eat warm cookies, exchange gifts, and feel merry?

For those who celebrate the season without celebrating a specific religious holiday, finding decor that fits your theme can sometimes feel difficult. So, to help you stock up on the perfect accessories for these chillier months, we rounded up 15 winter-ready pieces you can buy online today that can add festivity and cheer to any agnostic home.

This winter, you'll want to add these glowing orbs from Terrain to your cart. They are a great way to add some winter-spirit to your living room and, once illuminated, provide just the right amount of light for a cozy night in, watching holiday movies. And starting at just $24, you could grab one for side and coffee tables, as well as your mantle.

Create an ideal winter cityscape (or countryscape) on any mantle when you collect these Terrain miniature homes. This barn features a rustic finish and the windows illuminate when lights are placed inside. Grab just one or two for corner tables or collect the town to create your own winter wonderland.

Usher in the holidays from the moment you arrive at your door with this vibrant wreath. The red berries are perfectly seasonal while the lights make this piece a bit more festive (and for party-goers, it makes your home all the easier to find).

If you're looking for a subtle way to celebrate the holiday season, grab a set (or a few sets) of these pine cone candles from Crate & Barrel. The petite candles can be the finishing touch to your winter tablescape, bringing elements of the outdoors to your holiday dinner. Even better, these are unscented: because who wants a whiff of sugar cookies as they try to eat a roast?

The MoMA Design Store has quickly become a go-to when looking for less traditional ways to decorate the home. And during the holidays, that approach is no different. While the museum's shop does offer a solid amount of Christmas-centric pieces, they also have a number of winter-inspired items, including this rotating candle holder. Once a lit tea light is placed in the center, the silver ice skaters begin to spin.

Just because you're not celebrating a specific holiday doesn't mean your approach to decor needs to be toned down. This brass garland from CB2 adds a touch of glamor to your mantle and a whole lot of winter cheer to your home.

Drop the scissors and white paper — these paper lanterns take the classic winter DIY to a new level. Each whimsical star features detailed cutouts that create an elegant yet cozy ambiance.

If you thought holiday decor couldn't possibly match your Scandinavian vibe, allow us to introduce you to these petite wintery trees, carved out of light oak, walnut, beechwood, and maple wood. Food52's Farmhouse Pottery trinkets can be displayed year-round, but they will especially add a seasonal touch to your Scandi-style home during those colder months.

If you're having loved ones over for dinner this season, get your dining table ready with this snowflake-clad table runner from Target. The neutral colors allow you to have a little fun with the tablescape and will pair excellently with vibrant reds and burnt oranges.

Complete your home with a seasonal bouquet. While poinsettias are quite popular around this season — typically accompanying Christmas decor — we like the idea of changing it up with this arrangement that smartly combines tropical anthuriums with wintery red berries.

Bring the smell of the holiday season into your home with this milk and cookies scented candle from Anthropologie. The actual wax is cleverly placed inside a cookie-tin-inspired container. Be warned, when guests arrive and smell this, they're going to expect a sweet treat.

Not into garland? Line your mantle with these three scarf-and-hat-clad birds; a little less obtrusive, a lot cuter.

While some love a sweet scent during the holiday season, others prefer something a bit more luxurious (and more subtle on the scent spectrum). Luckily, NEST's unique holiday scent features notes of pomegranate, mandarin orange, pine, cinnamon, vanilla, and amber. You can get this winter-ready scent in the brand's popular and very chic diffuser.

While the amount of Christmas-centric dinnerware might feel overwhelming, Food52 has an assortment of non-holiday-oriented, winter-themed items destined to add a touch of festivity to any dinner party.

If each winter you find yourself leaning into the rustic theme, consider this set of log-inspired electric candles from Amazon. They are battery-operated, can be put on a timer, and mimic flickering, which gives this set of three a realistic quality. If you don't have a functioning fireplace, place these in the middle for a makeshift night around the "fire."