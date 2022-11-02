You Can Now Buy 'The World’s Largest Jigsaw Puzzle' at Costco

There's something about winter that makes cozying up inside with a puzzle all the more sweeter, don't you think? With this in mind, Costco has just dropped a puzzle that is sure to keep you busy all season (or even all year) long, since it is aptly named The World's Largest Puzzle.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

How big is the world's largest puzzle, you ask? It's eight feet tall and 29 feet wide, and the puzzle is actually 60 (yes, 60!) separate 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzles that can interlock together to create one giant piece of art.

Advertisement

The puzzle is called "What a Wonderful World," and the design features art from 187 different pieces from the brand Dowdle. It shows a map of the globe, with picturesque scenes from around the world including snapshots of Paris, the Taj Mahal, and America's National Parks.

This would be quite the challenge for the individual puzzler, the whole family, or even perhaps a school or work group. There are lots of different ways you could divide and conquer, whether you split up the 60 individual puzzles amongst your group, or piece together one puzzle at a time. Either way, there's plenty of fun to go around.

You can order The World's Largest Puzzle online, or you can find it at your local Costco. Coming in at $599.99, we think it's pretty reasonably priced, at about $10 per 1,000-piece puzzle. We know what we'll be doing this winter season — now we just have to make sure we have room.