This Ice Cube Collection Is Next Level Bonkers

If you thought the ultimate freezer achievement was an automatic ice maker, you might want to think again. TikToker Kaeli Mae (@kaelimaee) gave their followers a video tour through their freezer, and the ice cube collection is on a whole other level.

The first few sections of the creator's freezer — yes, they have entire sections dedicated to ice cubes — are filled with fruit-infused cubes. We even see what appears to be a smoothie ice cube that can be tossed into a blender for an instant treat.

They then move on to plain old ice cubes, except they're not boring at all. The TikToker shakes things up with different shapes and sizes, from cute butterflies to long rectangles ideal for highball glasses. They even have perfect little spheres which, depending on your preference, you might find more visually pleasing. Plus, the more surface area your ice has, the faster it'll cool your drink.

And finally, the pièce de résistance: coffee ice cubes that won't water down your iced coffee.

The creator makes the majority of her ice in silicone molds, then pops them out into trays inside the freezer. And while you might not have ‌that‌ much space for (or time to make) that many ice cubes, consider trying just one or two of these ice cube alternatives to spice up your freezer game.