I Swapped My Brita for This Fancy Pitcher and I’m Never Looking Back

Staying hydrated has always felt like a very achievable daily goal for me. The satisfaction that comes from ticking off "Drink two Stanley water bottles" daily is enough to make me feel accomplished, even if I don't get to all of my to-do's that day. It's not always easy though, (especially as I sip on coffee too, whoops) but the one thing that makes drinking water a little more enjoyable is filtering it. My husband and I had been using the same Brita water filter pitcher for years, and it was honestly getting a little worse for wear. The time had come for an upgrade, and Hydros swooped in with perfect timing and asked if I'd like to try one of their pitchers. After giving it a go for a few weeks, I'm loving it even more than our old Brita. Read on to find out why!

‌(While I did receive this pitcher in exchange for an honest review, all thoughts and opinions are my own and are in no way influenced by Hydros.)‌

What is Hydros?

Founded in 2009, San Francisco-based Hydros is a brand committed to sustainability that offers modern, uniquely designed filtered water vessels — including bottles, carafes, and pitchers. Its filters are made from 100% coconut shell carbon in a BPA-free casing, and it filters water ‌fast‌, without sacrificing quality. In addition, Hydros is committed to keeping plastic out of our oceans, and 1% of every sale goes to Oceanic Global, an international ocean conservation organization. The brand even has a filter recycling program with their partner TerraCycle, so you can reduce waste even more.

Hydros Pitcher Specs

Since I was looking to replace the pitcher both myself and my husband use, I opted to try their largest one, which is 64 ounces. The pitcher is available in four different colors, and I went with gray, which goes well with our neutral kitchen. The pitcher arrived with a filter that needed to be attached, and I was surprised by how slim and light the pitcher was, even once it was filled with water. Our previous pitcher was longer and a little bit larger, so it took up more space in our fridge. There's a bit more ease with the Hydros filter, the handle makes it easy to grab and pour. It's giving Goldilocks vibes — not too big, not too small, it's just right!

Using the Pitcher

Even though adding the filter onto the pitcher was relatively easy, I did have to make my way to Hydros' "How To" section of the website to make sure I was doing it correctly. After hand washing the pitcher and flushing the filter with water, snapping the filter in place took just a few seconds. The previous water pitcher we had filtered water on the way ‌out,‌ which meant filling water bottles required a little bit of patience. Hydros' pitcher filters water on the way in, and as I noticed the steady stream of water out of the sink was being filtered quickly into the pitcher, I was immediately impressed. Both my husband and I have pretty large water bottles that we carry around, and it's been nice filling them up much more quickly.

Pros and Cons

There's so much to love about the Hydros pitcher, and my favorite parts are the size and how quickly the water filters. I never actually timed how long it took our old Brita to filter water; I just remember the rather slow pour into my 40-ounce water bottle. Even if the Hydros filters a few seconds faster, it makes a noticeable difference! The water is also crisp and fresh — I know the filter is doing its job. I never thought that our Brita was cumbersome or too large, but having the Hydros makes me realize perhaps it was, at least for our two-person household. Since it takes up less space, it feels like the top shelf of our fridge expanded, giving us a little more room for other things. When the pitcher is full, the soft grip handle is easy to grab and pour, plus it's not too heavy.

The only con I can think of is the pitcher may be a little small for some families. My husband and I drink a lot of water, and even for us, we sometimes don't have enough for the two of us in one pitcher, but we also both have large water bottles. With that said, it takes no time to refill the pitcher for more filtered water, it's of course just not refrigerated. I personally like the slightly smaller size, but if you have lots of people in your household, 64 ounces may not be enough.

The Verdict

Overall, I'm thrilled with our new pitcher and am so glad to have made the switch. Now all I need are some extra filters! Hydros recommends you switch them out about every two months, depending on how many times you're refilling yours a day. I'm happy sipping on Hydros filtered water and plan on doing so for years to come.