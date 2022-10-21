This 'Harry Potter' DIY Is Straight Out of an Iconic Scene From the Film

With all of the magic in ‌Harry Potter‌, it's no wonder DIYers are using the story as inspiration for their Halloween decor, like creating clever floating candles, for example. However, blogger Victoria Ford of @prepfordwife really outdid herself as she put her own spin on a classic scene from the film right in her own living room.

When Harry received his admission letters to Hogwarts, his Uncle Vernon and Aunt Petunia threw them away, but the letters kept on coming, with an eventual avalanche of them rushing through the fireplace. Ford's design looks so realistic that you'll be fooled into actually thinking you're going to Hogwarts, too — but hey, maybe you are.

The creator begins by soaking some envelopes in boiling tea on a baking sheet (genius!) and then throwing them in the oven at 170 degrees Fahrenheit for ten minutes to give them a worn appearance, resembling parchment. Just make sure to allow the tea-soaked envelopes to dry a little bit first, because puddles of tea can possibly result in burning while in the oven.

She finishes off prepping the envelopes by closing them up with sealing wax and a stamp. Ford even addresses a few to Harry Potter himself.

When it comes time to hang the letters, Ford uses one of her fireplace tools as a base for cardboard. She uses painter's tape to attach the letters to the cardboard, overlapping each of them to create a more cluttered look.

Ford opts for clear elastic string when it comes time to hang the letters from the ceiling. She uses a curved needle to thread the string through the rug on the floor and then makes a triple knot. The creator uses that same needle to poke small holes through the envelopes and then ties them to the hanging string with another piece of thread.

Once each string has enough envelopes to your liking, stretch the end of the thread to the ceiling and attach with a thumbtack. Ford suggests varying the starting point for each piece of string to create even more chaos.

This DIY is magic enough on its own — maybe you won't need any formal education at Hogwarts after all.