Urban Outfitters Launched a New Gift Shop So You Can Officially Buy the Coolest Presents of the Season

By Pauline Lacsamana November 3, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

The holiday shopping season is officially here, and leave it to Urban Outfitters to launch a brand-new gift shop with some of the coolest finds around. This year, you can find unique gifts for every single person on your list, whether they love home decor or novelty tech gadgets. Plus, UO has conveniently curated gift ideas by budget, so you can score the best gifts for as low as under $15 — talk about a steal. From checkered tile coasters for the host with the most to mushroom-shaped candles for true cottagecore fans, scroll through for our favorite gifts at Urban Outfitters.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The Best Urban Outfitters Gifts

1. Woodland Menorah, $99

See More Photos

2. Subtle Art Studios Checkered Glass Tile Coaster, $18

See More Photos

3. Festive Taper Candle Holder, $14

See More Photos

4. UO Exclusive Wireless Mini Turntable Speaker, $39

See More Photos

5. Disco Ball Bottle Opener, $20

See More Photos

6. Yui Brooklyn Holiday Shaped Candle Set, $39

See More Photos

7. Sabine Tinted Glass Mug, $16

See More Photos

8. Nostalgic Christmas Tree Light, $79

See More Photos

9. Mushroom Glass Candle, $28

See More Photos

10. Monopoly Prisma Glass Board Game, $269

See More Photos

11. Cowboy Boot Holiday Stocking, $18

See More Photos

12. Pax Eco Market Bag, $20

See More Photos

13. Little Glass Table Lamp, $49

See More Photos

14. Dory Cocktail Glass, $14

See More Photos

15. UO Pool Table, $46

See More Photos
amazon gift guide luxury candle
Amazon's New Gift Guides Will Make Holiday Shopping a Breeze
by Pauline Lacsamana

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy