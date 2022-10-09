This Clever IKEA Hack Turns Two Lampshades Into a Side Table

If you're looking for a new side table for your living room or a nightstand for your bedroom, perhaps this IKEA hack will inspire you to construct your own. Created by @no7.design on TikTok, the design requires just four items — three of which come straight from IKEA, and one of which you likely already have at home.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Using two Myrhult lampshades and a Snudda Lazy Susan, the creator is able to form a side table. Just by looking at these three objects together, you'd never think they could be a table, so we're impressed.

The TikToker starts by gluing the lampshades together so that the larger round ends face outward. Then, they simply place the Lazy Susan on top. After, a few pieces of decor are added to finish the look, and that's it!

Advertisement

Of course, you'll want to make sure you're using a strong glue, so that the table doesn't easily fall apart. Also, just to be safe, you probably shouldn't put anything heavy on top of the table. We'd say this one is best left for smaller, lighter pieces of decor.

In the comments, a few people suggested placing a light inside the lampshades, so that the piece glows from within. This can easily be done with string lights and would look lovely when lit up on a fall or winter night.

If you're looking for a simple IKEA hack that will upgrade your space for the rest of 2022, we highly recommend giving this lampshade-Lazy Susan combo a try.