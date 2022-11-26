5 Leftover Thanksgiving Casserole Recipes That Will Clear Out Your Fridge

As a major food holiday, Thanksgiving is known for producing a lot of leftovers. And while you can always recreate your Thanksgiving plate and call it a day, you might want to make a casserole (or two) instead. After all, casseroles are excellent for meal prepping and using multiple leftovers. They're also easy to throw together, something you'll surely appreciate after days of holiday prep.
To get you started, we've gathered five of our favorite leftover Thanksgiving casserole recipes. Enjoy!
1. When is Dinner's Creamy Turkey Casserole
Put that leftover turkey to good use with this mouthwatering pasta casserole. It also calls for shredded cheese, frozen peas, and breadcrumbs, making it ideal for using other Thanksgiving extras, too.
2. Rachel Cooks' Loaded Mashed Potato Casserole
If you have a large amount of leftover mashed potatoes, make this loaded casserole dish. It's satisfying, comforting, and packed with cheesy flavor. You could even serve it for breakfast with hash browns or home fries. Yum.
3. Sweet and Savory's Leftover Stuffing Breakfast Casserole
Thanks to this easy recipe, you can put leftover stuffing to good use while making breakfast in bulk. Also, it takes just five minutes to prepare, so you can continue recovering after the Thanksgiving festivities.
4. The Cozy Cook's Ham Casserole with Broccoli and Rice
If you prefer to serve ham on Thanksgiving, you'll want to bookmark this broccoli and rice casserole. It can be made with leftover ham and it's a one-pot recipe. Also, one batch will yield several nights of delicious dinners, which is always a plus.
5. Meatloaf and Melodrama's Leftover Stuffing Turkey Casserole
If you're left with a variety of Thanksgiving leftovers, this is the one casserole you'll want to make. It includes turkey, gravy, cranberry sauce, green beans, and stuffing — i.e., the works. The best part? This leftover Thanksgiving casserole recipe takes just five minutes to prepare.