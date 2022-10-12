Step Into a Nancy Meyers Film With the Best Coastal Grandmother Decor on Amazon

Whether you've been watching a lot of TikTok lately, or are just an avid fan of Nancy Meyers films like ‌Something's Gotta Give‌, you're probably familiar with the coastal grandmother aesthetic. In fashion, it's about sun hats and striped button-downs. And in interior design, it's all things rattan, beachy, and airy shades of blue. Last spring, Lex Nicoleta coined the term in a now-viral TikTok. And now, we're here to offer easy decorating ideas so that you can nail the same vibe at home.

The good news? You don't have to live in the Hamptons (or even at the beach, for that matter) to get the look in your space. All it really requires are the right decor pieces. To help you think and decorate like Ina Garten, we've rounded up the best coastal grandmother decor on Amazon.

Best Throw Pillows

From the cool blue color palette to the linen fabric, these striped throw pillows fit the coastal grandmother style to a T. Layer them with solid-colored pillows in complementary hues or use them alone to dress up any couch or chair. The final result? A living room that's just beachy.

Best Sofa

Nail the balance of a polished-yet-cozy living space with a couch that looks equally elevated and inviting. This sofa masters it with plush cushions and a charming skirt (a staple in coastal grandmother style) — finished in a crisp white shade. Don't let the color scare you away though; the slipcovers are removable and machine washable.

Best Faux Flowers

One thing a good coastal grandmother would definitely do? Have fresh flowers displayed in her beach house at all times — cut fresh from her very own hydrangea bushes. Steal that same look with a bunch of deceivingly faux hydrangeas, complete with stems and leaves for an ultra-realistic look.

Best Table Lamp

Texture play is key in any home, but that takes on new meaning in coastal-inspired homes. In other words, natural textures (think: wood, shells, or jute) are very much encouraged — and this table lamp is a great example. The base is made from natural seagrass and features a clean white drum shade.

Best Rug

Like wall colors or prominent furniture pieces, rugs can make a huge difference in a room. To quickly add a coastal vibe to your space, try a large jute area rug like this. The high-pile jute offers tons of rich visual depth, while the neutral tone lets other seaside colors and themed decor truly shine.

Best Curtains

Window treatments are often overlooked, but the right ones can instantly transform a space. True to coastal grandmother style, these white and blue curtains recall chinoiserie illustrations with a delicate mix of flora and fauna. Although they're made with a room-darkening fabric, we recommend keeping them open to let natural light shine through.

Best Centerpiece

You'd be hard-pressed to find a beach house that ‌doesn't‌ incorporate rattan into its design, so follow suit with this set of multipurpose vessels. Offered in a set of two sizes, the glass containers create a centerpiece packed with versatility and nautical style. All that's left to do is fill them with fresh flowers, collected shells, or anything your heart desires.