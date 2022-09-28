The 8 Best Folding Desks for Small Spaces

Whether you're a student, a remote worker, or someone who just needs another surface in your home, a desk is a pretty important piece of furniture. But if you live in a small space, it can be hard to find a place to put such a bulky piece of furniture.

Some desks are specifically designed for small spaces, and converters can be used to transform kitchen tables into standing desks. But when neither of those options work in your home office, try a compact folding desk.

From standalone folding desks that can be tucked away when not in use to wall-mounted secretary desks that require very little floor space, these desks are the ideal space savers.

The Best Folding Desks

This simple folding desk collapses completely flat, so it's easy to tuck into a closet, lean against a wall, or even slide underneath a sofa when you're not using it. Impressively, it has a rather spacious amount of surface area for working too.

At just 6 inches deep, this wall-mounted desk takes up very little of your precious floor space. It even has storage space in the form of a magazine rack and four cubbies plus a corkboard for posting notes or decorating.

Corners can be notoriously awkward spaces to fill when decorating a room. If you have an unused corner, this brass-and-white desk is the perfect piece of furniture to fill it. Best of all, it's foldable, so you can store it away if you need that corner back for any reason.

Close this slim-profile secretary desk with open storage and you might not even notice it's a desk at all — it looks almost like an armoire. But open the panel and you practically have a full-size workspace.

Despite the small profile of this affordable folding computer desk, it's remarkably sturdy and able to carry up to 70 pounds of weight. It comes in two models: one with an upper shelf and one without it.

This farmhouse-chic wall-mounted desk comes with a whiteboard and a three-tiered organizer. It's exceptionally thin — just 4.25 inches deep — so it takes up practically no space at all. You can make any empty wall in your house a home office!

This industrial-chic metal-frame desk looks just like a standard desk, but it collapses into a completely flat configuration. You'll need a bit of square footage to fit this in while you're using it, but if you need that space back, it's super easy to fold it up.

Though this isn't a standalone desk, it does turn any tabletop into a standing desk, which we think is a great space-saving technique. (And it's great for ergonomics!) The adapter also folds pretty flat for convenient storage.