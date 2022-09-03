This Easy Hack Lets You Strip Wood Pieces Without Using a Scraper

The next time you're at the thrift store or flea market, keep an eye out for wooden pieces. Even if you don't like the stain or finish, you'll be able to easily strip it off without a scraper — promise! The secret lies within oven cleaner, as demonstrated by @honeyandtimber on TikTok.

In their video, the content creator shows us a wooden magazine holder with a dark, yellowish finish. They then coat the item with a thick layer of oven cleaner (which you can buy at supermarkets or stores like Target). "I recommend doing this outdoors and wearing gloves because the fumes area bit strong," they add.

After 20 to 30 minutes, @honeyandtimber scrubs the piece with a bristle brush, which takes about 10 minutes. They then hose it down with water and let it sit in the sun until it's fully dry. "This is where the magic happens. Be patient!" notes the content creator.

The result is a bleached, natural look that's equal parts versatile and timeless. What's more, they were able to achieve the look without sanding the magazine holder. But if you want to sand your item, feel free to do just that. Either way, this wood stripping method is so easy and satisfying.

You can also use this technique for larger items. In fact, we have a guide on how to strip wooden furniture with oven cleaner. This tutorial involves the same steps, with the addition of sanding and sealing.

Needless to say, this trick will open up so many possibilities at the thrift store.

Other hacks for upcycling wooden pieces:

Once you've stripped your wooden item, you can take it a step further with bleaching. To bleach wood furniture, you'll need supplies like wood bleach, gloves, white vinegar, and white wax sealer paint.