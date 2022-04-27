Easily Strip Wood Furniture Using This Unexpected Household Cleaner

Do you have a favorite thrifted wood table or chair, but you're not crazy about the varnish or stain color? This easy DIY tutorial will teach you how to strip furniture using a household cleaning solution — oven cleaner! It's a simple technique that transforms an old, darker piece of furniture into a bleached, natural look.

Most often when stripping furniture, you have to use a heavy duty varnish remover like CitriStrip. While it does work, it tends to be messy and time consuming. Using oven cleaner is quick and less messy. One thing to note when using oven cleaner as a furniture stripper is that it can dry out the wood. So, if you are restoring a family heirloom, we would ​not​ recommend using this method. Use it on a funky flea market find or a thrift store treasure that could use a gorgeous furniture makeover.