What Color Furniture Goes With Light Hardwood Floors?

When selecting flooring for your home, there's a variety of options to choose from, including carpet, tile, and hardwood. However, before homeowners can decide what material would be the best fit, they need to think about a few factors. For starters, budget, durability, and maintenance requirements will significantly narrow down your choices. Beyond that, what's your aesthetic? What vibe are you looking to create? If you've been dreaming of a bright and airy space then you simply can't go wrong with light hardwood floors. Not only will they look stunning in just about any space, but light wood floors also work with a wide range of colors and styles. Pair with light-colored furniture for a minimalist or Scandi-look, or opt for dark-colored furniture to add a bit of contrast and drama to a modern space. Unsure of where to start? Ahead you'll find the best colors to pair with light wood flooring.

14 Furniture Colors That Go With Light Hardwood Floors

1. White

A white couch and a white chair against these light hardwood floors create a contemporary space. Paired with a large brick fireplace and soft gray rug for a touch of coziness, these light hardwood floors make the space brighter and more expansive. With gorgeous mountain views, this is the spot to be hanging out on a snowy winter day.

2. Navy Blue

In this bright and airy room, the navy blue chairs are a bold, standout furniture choice. Being the only dark piece of furniture in the room against light hardwood floors, they create a dimensional and inviting space. Paired with white walls and a pop of greenery, this room gives off coastal vibes.

3. Light Gray

Cozy, clean, and traditional all at once, you can't go wrong with a light gray couch. Against light hardwood floors and with blue accents, the space is neutral and inviting. Incorporate a light frame on the wall to complement the floors.

4. Dark Wood

Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate See More Photos

With light hardwood floors in a dining room, incorporate darker colors for a bit of contrast. These dark wood chairs sitting on top of light wood floors looks oh-so-welcoming. The black table base and matching chandelier anchor the space and provide industrial flair.

5. Light Wood

Neutral on neutral just screams California cool — a style that will seemingly never go out of style. With light wood chairs against light hardwood floors, and a light-colored surfboard in the corner, this room makes you want to head straight to the beach.

6. Hunter Green

A dark green couch, black coffee table, and black chandelier are all you really need to bring this swanky mid-mod look into your own living space. Don't be afraid to go a bit darker — the light floors and white walls will keep things light and bright.

7. Burgundy

Loving this cozy den with a moodier vibe? You're not alone. The light hardwood floors in this room balance the dark green accent wall with black wallpaper and burgundy velvet furniture pieces, resulting in the ultimate place to relax and reconnect with guests.

8. Black

Sophisticated and minimal, the color black on light hardwood floors is a match made in heaven. This color combo is perfect for a dining area with a built-in bar, large open doors, and big table.

9. Pink

Even the color pink is a possibility with light hardwood floors. For instance, this blush-hued accent chair in the living room offers a sweet and playful vibe.

10. Cream

Using light creme furniture with light hardwood floors keeps things consistent, the style is neutral and can be kept minimalistic, or you can easily incorporate other design styles into this color palette. A light-colored rug and large wood coffee table put the cherry on top in this living room!

11. Brown

This brown leather sofa against light hardwood floors is a combo not to be forgotten. The dark couch adds warmth to the room, while the contrasting floors provide a more light and bright element. Add in a few lighter-colored pillows to complete the look.

12. Ochre

It's no surprise that an earthy color like ochre would go well with the natural beauty of wood, but seeing them together alleviates any doubt. In this living room, a pair of brownish-yellow lounge chairs sit prominently on top of the light hardwood flooring — all of which is capped by the matching light wood ceiling. Crisp white walls temper the warmth of the floor and the furniture upholstery, allowing them to be the stars of the show.

13. Light Blue

Light blue upholstery and light wood floors make the picture-perfect pair in this minimal living room. Black accents lend a modern edge and a welcome dose of contrast, while a tall monstera plant injects an organic note and an additional pop of color.

14. Mustard Yellow

Image Credit: Alex Reyto See More Photos

Similarly to ochre, mustard yellow also complements the warmth of light wood flooring. The duo look positively radiant in this all-white living room. Thoughtful pieces of home decor tie the look together and keep the space from feeling boring.

The Best Furniture Colors to Pair With Light Wood Flooring

Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate See More Photos

Whether you're a first-time homeowner choosing which floors or furniture to go with, or you're looking to switch things up in your current house, there are plenty of options to choose from. Between dark colors like black, to neutral color schemes incorporating white and creme furniture, it all depends on the feeling and mood you'd like your home and/or a specific room to emanate. Floors are a big investment and a key element in a home, so if you're choosing light hardwood floors, you have to really love them and commit! Keep the natural lighting and overall color palette in mind before you commit to a particular piece of furniture.

Here is a recap of some of our favorite furniture colors to pair with light hardwood floors:

