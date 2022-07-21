A $22k Pyrex Collectible Is Causing Major eBay Drama

Pyrex dishes are iconic kitchen products for a reason. In addition to being durable and versatile, the dishware often showcases charming patterns, making it fun for loyal customers to look at the designs released over the years. After all, Pyrex was launched in 1915, so there are plenty of vintage pieces to admire.

Recently, one specific Pyrex dish caught the eye of collectors everywhere. It's the rare "Lucky in Love" vintage Pyrex dish, which almost sold for $22,100 on eBay. Overall, the item received 119 bids and Pyrex lovers everywhere were talking about it. Many even suspected that museums were hoping to score the piece. One person even thought Martha Stewart was behind the winning bid. The drama!

On TikTok, user @pyrex_girl kept track of the listing, and even called the item the "most sought-after piece of Pyrex there is." They also revealed that, at one point, someone bid $45,000 on the dish before retracting their bid. Interestingly, the final bidder also retracted their $22,100 bid, so once again, the Lucky in Love Pyrex is on the market.

"What do they say about something being too good to be true? The [person who] won the bid on the LIL [aka Lucky in Love] turned right around and canceled his order, stating he 'bid by mistake'," the eBay seller wrote, according to a video from @pyrex_girl. "My client's been notified that she shouldn't book her vacation yet. We'll have to take a breath and regroup."

"Lucky in Love is from 1959 and is so rare our fan groups call it the 'holy grail of Pyrex," the Pyrex team tells Hunker. "It was originally produced at the Corning Glass Works plant in Charleroi, PA, and Lucky in Love was a limited release. We have no record of how many pieces were sold as it was not available on the mass market, which makes it one of the most intriguing and desirable Pyrex patterns."

You can tell that Lucky in Love was a test or limited release because the clovers printed on the dish bleed into the hearts, so the product would not have passed Pyrex's quality standards. Yet, the design took off and, according to ​Country Living​, the pattern was re-released for St. Patrick's Day in 2018.

The Corning Museum of Glass states that the design is "one of the most elusive Pyrex designs ever created by Corning Glass Works" and that "recent online auctions have seen Lucky in Love sell for over $4,000." In fact, in 2017, the Goodwill of Western New York reported that a Lucky in Love dish sold for $5,994, which was the highest amount the Goodwill branch had ever seen on its auction website.

Now, the question is: What will happen to the $22,100 Lucky in Love dish? Who will end up adding it to their collection? Will it make its way to a museum? The plot continues to thicken.