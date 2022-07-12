The Best Prime Day Deals to Score for Less Than $20

By Katie Maguire July 12, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

Listen, we're not ones to discriminate against any kind of sale, but every once in a while there's a sale that makes us fully stop in our tracks. Amazon's Prime Day is almost that good as a whole, but we found a subset that's even greater: the items on sale for less than $20. We're talking items that are close to 80% off (cue internal screams). If you've been eyeing a kitchen gadget or in need of a household essential, take advantage of the insane deals below — you've only got 48 hours.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

1. Casper Sleep Glow Night Light, $19 $9.50

See More Photos

2. Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, $39.99 $16.99

Advertisement

See More Photos

3. Lush Decor Peacock Royal Empire Throw-Floral Stripe Reversible Design Blanket, $94.99 $18.74

Advertisement

See More Photos

4. Bentgo Salad Stackable Lunch Container, $29.99 $11.99

See More Photos

5. nutribullet GO Portable Blender, $34.99 $19.59

Advertisement

See More Photos

6. Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bag, $21.99 $15.39

See More Photos

7. Echo Dot With Twilight Blue with Sengled Bluetooth Color Bulb, $64.98 $19.99

Advertisement

See More Photos

8. Chefman Immersion Stick Hand Blender, $29.99 $19.99

See More Photos

9. Amazon Basics Glass Locking Lids Food Storage Containers, $30.74 $17.37

Advertisement

See More Photos

10. Cascade Platinum Dishwasher Pods, $17.88 $12.52

See More Photos

11. Chefman Egg-Maker Rapid Poacher, $24.99 $15.35

Advertisement

See More Photos

12. Umbra Otto Automatic Soap Dispenser, $35 $19.99

See More Photos

13. Sweet Home Collection Soft Egyptian Quality Brushed Microfiber Sheets, $42.66 $19.13

See More Photos

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy