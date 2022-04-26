This Cleaning Tool Will Make It so You NEVER Have to Scrub Anything Again

There are those cleaning tasks that are fun to complete ... and those we would simply rather not do. Scrubbing is one of the latter. It takes up so much time and energy, and afterward, some part of our body always ends up feeling sore — as though we just did an intense workout. Scrubbing tough-to-remove spots is one of those chores we'd like to leave to someone else. And now, we can!

Advertisement

Video of the Day

On TikTok, user @julianna_claire shared one of their holy-grail cleaning products, saying, "Never scrub again and cut your cleaning time in half with this portable, electric spin scrubber." The creator is referring to the Iezfix Electric Spin Scrubber, which is available for $42.99 on Amazon.

"It comes with four interchangeable brush heads to cover almost every surface in your home, including appliances, counters, sinks, stoves, and even windows," @julianna_claire explains. "Each brush head easily removes stains, scum, and grime."

Advertisement

According to the Amazon product description, the spin scrubber comes with the following brushes:

Advertisement

Dome brush: great for cleaning bathtubs or sinks.

Flat brush: made to scrub floors, tile, ovens, and stoves.

Pointed corner brush: designed for cleaning tight places, like the window sill, corners, and even bicycle wheels. We especially love the window sill part, since that can be a tough area to fully clean.

Cloth brush: perfect for cleaning and drying flat surfaces. In their TikTok, @julianna_claire uses this brush to buff their stainless steel refrigerator, making it shiny as can be.

Advertisement

The scrubber's handle was designed to be comfortable and anti-slip, while the device itself is rechargeable. That means you don't have to keep buying wasteful batteries once the scrubber runs out of power. Simply plug it in and allow it to charge for four to five hours.

Our dreams of never having to scrub again can finally be realized thanks to this electric spin scrubber.