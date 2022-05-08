The Best Patio Doors to Transform Your Space

When most people look at a patio door, they see accessibility to their backyards and outdoor spaces. And for many, the patio door is also how they let the dogs out multiple times a day. But beyond their utilitarian purposes, patio doors are a great way to flood your home with natural light, and, when done right, they can be a lovely compliment to your living space as well.

The best patio doors are energy efficient; they provide enough security for your home, and, of course, they fall within the parameters of your budget.

If you're in the middle of a home remodel and considering a patio door, you may want to familiarize yourself with the different types of patio doors your search is likely to reveal.

The four types of patio doors include:

Sliding patio doors

French patio doors

Bi-fold patio doors

Telescoping patio doors

Each type of patio door comes with its own pros and cons, and ultimately the one you choose depends on your personal preferences, the aesthetics of your home, and how many boxes each one checks off for you.

To help you get a better idea of your options, here are our picks for the best patio doors.

These sliding glass doors feature a solid wood core, durable Perma-Shield cladding system, and Low-E tempered glass, making them low maintenance and energy-efficient. Unlike many options out there, these doors come with blinds in between the insulated glass panels to protect them from dust and damage. And for those who like to open up the doors in the summertime to let the fresh air in, it also comes with a gliding insect screen.

2. Jeld-Wen French Doors, $648

This classic-style French patio door is made of steel, so it's strong, durable, and easy to care for. Even better, this door is designed with Low-E glass to help you manage indoor temperatures all year round, and it's weatherstripped to eliminate drafts.

These fiberglass patio doors are 100% waterproof, so they'll resist rotting, warping, and rusting for years to come. And while many French doors feature a center post, this patio door by MP does not, so there's nothing there to block your access or view.

These dual sliding patio doors from Stanley open from either side for unfettered access into and out of your home. It comes with a dual-locking screen, security locks on both doors, and Low-E glass to help protect your home against the sun's damaging UV rays. These doors have triple weatherstripping seals, plus they're energy-efficient and energy STAR certified.

These patio doors feature a multi-pane design with Low-E glass. The steel-reinforced door features a polyurethane core, both of which offer exceptional strength and durability. If that weren't plenty, these doors also feature high-performance weatherstripping and a rot-resistant bottom rail.

Made from a durable aluminum frame, Milgard patio doors are also equipped with a thermal barrier to make them exceptionally energy-efficient. These doors offer clean, narrow site lines, and they're also designed with Low-E glass to help you manage the temperature inside your home and any adverse effects from the sun's damaging UV rays.

These hinged patio doors by Andersen are made of a unique combination of wood and fiberglass. The end result is an energy-efficient door that resists water and keeps the elements at bay. Even better, buyers have a choice between a single panel, two-panel, or three-panel configuration for a customizable look.

This bi-fold patio door by Jeld-Wen features an accordion-style opening and a multi-point locking system. Moreover, these patio doors are made of low-maintenance fiberglass that resists warping, dents, and rot. If that weren't plenty, these doors are constructed with energy-efficient Low-E glass that keeps your home warm in the winter and cool in the summer.

These hinged patio doors by Pella are made of aluminum-clad wood for exceptional energy efficiency and soundproofing. Even better, they come with built-in dust-free blinds and shades and a limited lifetime warranty.