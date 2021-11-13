35 Eco-Friendly Gifts That Anyone (and Mother Nature) Will Love

When looking for gifts this holiday season, consider gifts that give back — to the earth! Whether they're zero waste, plastic-free, sustainably made, cruelty-free, upcycled, or recyclable, there are plenty of eco-friendly gift ideas out there for everyone in your life. For guidance, you can start with our very own eco-conscious gift guide featuring products for every area of the home.

Of course, when it comes to eco-friendly goods, it's important to mention that there are trade-offs for everything. A product that is sustainably made, for instance, still has to be shipped somewhere using fuel and other resources. So, ultimately, being environmentally conscious isn't about being perfect — it's about taking steps to better your lifestyle and the world around you. Because every single person can have an impact.

Bath and Body

This exfoliating and hydrating duo is perfect for a self-care day and made by a cruelty-free, vegan, Climate Neutral Certified company. Plus, Osea focuses on using glass packaging instead of plastic, so almost all of the brand's vessels are recyclable.

For the person in your life who shaves, this safety razor provides a plastic-free and razor burn-free shave. The best part is that Albatross has a Blade Take Back Program, in which blades can be returned and upcycled to create new products.

These reusable bamboo and cotton rounds prevent you from needing to use disposable cotton pads or makeup wipes. Simply throw them in the washing machine after each use and store them in the included mesh bag.

In addition to being an amazing shampoo for sensitive scalps, this product is equivalent to three bottles of shampoo and comes in compostable packaging.

This artful bar of soap is free of plastic packaging and designed to make your skin feel oh-so-moisturized.

Once you have this refillable soap dispenser and its plastic-free refills, you'll never to need to worry about purchasing countless bottles of hand soap.

This is the best natural deodorant out there (trust me — I've been experimenting for over a decade!). Plus, the packaging is plastic-free and the scents are incredible.

Once you're finished with your bottle, you can order a refill and send the clean, empty bottle back to Plaine Products for free.

Bidets are luxurious, affordable, and eco-friendly. And with the brand's Bamboo Bidet Towels, you'll never have to buy toilet paper again. You can check out our Tushy Bidet review here.

A fresh-scented hand sanitizer makes for a perfect stocking stuffer — especially since it's refillable!

Kitchen

When people tell you that Hydro Flask is the best water bottle, they aren't lying. This is especially the case for the 40-ounce, wide-mouth version, which will prevent you from having to fill up your water bottle all the time. Plus, it can be customized for a special someone (or yourself!).

Beeswax wrap is the cooler, plastic-free alternative to plastic wrap (and yes, it actually works). Unlike plastic wrap, it's also washable, reusable, and compostable.

Give the gift of reusable-but-cute shopping bags, which are perfect for packaging groceries and farmer's market runs.

Disposable sandwich bags, begone! With these colorful reusable bags, you'll always have a cute place to store leftover ingredients and lunches.

We all have that one plant-based friend who can't get enough nut milk, so why not give them the tools to make their own?

This chic compost bucket will look great in your kitchen while helping you remember to compost your food scraps. For more info, read our Composting 101 guide.

The baker in your life will thank you for this reusable cookie sheet liner, which makes the need for parchment paper or extra oil nonexistent.

Over at Neon Lace Company, vintage fabrics get dyed and upcycled to create reusable napkins you'll want to display on your dining table.

Not only is indoor gardening a fun activity, but it also prevents the need for store-bought herbs in plastic packaging. (Writer's note: These jars are truly great!)

The Always Pan does the work of eight different pieces of cookware (so you don't have to worry about buying and storing different pans), comes in plastic-free packaging, and is made in ethical factories.

Handmade by artisans in Nepal, this mug comes with a built-in tea strainer that prevents you from needing wasteful tea bags. Instead, simply use loose leaf tea for your brew.

Cleaning

Rather than having to constantly purchase plastic bottles of multipurpose cleaner, you can instead use this concentrate bar made with naturally derived, ethically sourced, sustainable ingredients that is packaged in certified compostable cardboard packaging. Simply break up the bar, add it to a heat-proof container, pour 325 milliliters of boiling water over it, cool it for five minutes, and then add to a reusable spray bottle (see below).

Say goodbye to pesky, wasteful dryer sheets and hello to these dryer balls made of 100% pure New Zealand wool. You can even add essential oils to them if you'd like your freshly laundered clothing to have a specific scent.

Swedish dishcloths are no joke. They can easily replace paper towels, clean up any mess, be thrown in the dishwasher, and are super absorbent and machine washable. Your gift recipients will never stop thanking you for these. Seriously.

These laundry detergent tablets and oxi booster powder comes in chic tins that can easily be refilled once you run out.

These sleek reusable glass bottles come pre-labelled for bathroom, all-purpose, and streak-free cleaning.

Household Decor and Objects

These three best-selling, garden-inspired candles are made with 100% vegetable wax, cotton wicks, and recyclable glass. For every product sold, Flamingo Estate also plants a tree.

Forget matches and disposable lighters, and go with this colorful USB-rechargeable version instead. The candle lover in your life will be forever grateful.

This "decomposition" notebook is made of 100% post-consumer recycled paper that can once again be recycled when you're done with it. It's perfect for journaling or simply jotting down notes and lists around the house.

Rather than wrapping your gifts in disposable paper that's bound for a landfill, try this artful, 100% organic cotton option with artwork created by local Toronto artists.

There's a lot to love about this 100% organic cotton blanket that incorporates fibers grown in India. With partners in Portugal, Coyuchi actually designed the blanket's weave to look like the rock patterns along the Point Reyes shore in California. Plus, the product is certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS).

In addition to being compostable, this phone case is also super cute and durable enough to protect your device.

A brand new set of lush bath towels is a gift any adult would appreciate — especially if they're made with 100% GOTS certified organic cotton.

These stunning tumblers were made in Morocco using local recycled glass and are sold by Rentrayage, a brand that sells sustainable womenswear along with vintage and recycled home goods.

Handwoven by a co-op in Momostenango, Guatemala, this rug is made of 100% wool weft and cotton warp, along with sustainable, non-toxic dyes.

This linen sheet set is made of 100% European flax, which is known for its comfortable, sustainable, recyclable, and biodegradable properties. Plus, it's Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified, so it's produced without harmful synthetics and chemicals.