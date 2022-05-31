10 Creative Ways to Hide Your Breaker Box or Electrical Panel

So, you've successfully and painstakingly curated every nook and cranny of your home. Your space looks comfy and appeals to your personal design aesthetic. There's only one problem — an unsightly circuit breaker box is ruining your flawless scheme. So, what to do? Should you paint over it and pretend like it's not there? Or is your dream of a picture-perfect home ruined? What if we told you there was a third option? Hide it.

You're probably wondering: ​How in the world do you do that?​ So glad you asked. There are actually a whole host of creative and, more importantly, stylish ways to conceal your breaker box or electrical panel without blocking access or impeding functionality. But before you get started, make sure you double-check with an electrician and your local codes. Some electrical codes completely prohibit you from covering the panel. In other cases, as long as the cover does not interfere with the opening of the panel door, it's acceptable.

Once you've gotten that little bit of research out of the way, it's time to check out these 10 super easy ways to hide a breaker box or electrical panel. Oh, and they actually look really good, too, so gone are the days of allowing that pesky eyesore to short-circuit your design flow.

10 Ingenious Ways to Hide a Circuit Breaker Box

1. Hide it behind a pegboard.

Electrical panels in small spaces are the worst. Not only are they impossible ​not​ to notice, but they take up valuable wall space. Not to worry: We've got the perfect solution. Enter this Scandi-chic pegboard. It's a great way to gain a little extra storage in areas such as a bedroom, playroom, or office, while simultaneously hiding an unattractive feature.

2. Opt for a wall hanging.

Flex your creative muscles and challenge yourself to this delightful DIY project by Brittni of Paper & Stitch. The boho wall hanging will add a touch of softness and texture while cleverly concealing your circuit breaker box. All you need are a handful of simple materials and a few minutes of your time, and voilà, you have a ready-made piece of art. Nail the look with Brittni's step-by-step, easy-to-follow instructions.

3. Consider a roll of kraft paper.

Whether you love writing daily to-do lists, grocery lists, affirmations, or even the menu, you can't go wrong hanging a roll of kraft paper. Jude from That Homebird Life did just that, right outside of her kitchen, as a quick and inexpensive way to cover an electrical panel. Of course, if you're crafty you can devise one yourself. However, if you want to make life simple, you can choose from any number of options that are on the market — like this design from George & Willy. And bonus: This is one idea that the kids will appreciate, too.

4. Showcase woven yarn art.

Yet another straightforward tactic to hide a breaker box or an electrical panel: Hang a woven yarn wall hanging. Erin Hiemstra from Apartment 34 chose to go this route when it came to her laundry room remodel, and the result is simply stunning. You'd never guess there was an electrical panel hiding behind that Meghan Shimek work of art. The piece also adds a touch of softness, visual interest, and loads of texture to an often forgotten functional space.

5. Conceal an electrical panel with a DIY shelving unit.

This shelving unit by Hunker contributor Caroline Burke covers all the bases: a mirror, shelving, and wall hooks. But besides its multifunctional features, this DIY project also happens to be a stylish way to hide an electrical panel. This would work really well in an entryway or near a garage; that way, you can give yourself one last look as you grab your keys and reusable tote before heading out the door.

6. Hide your electrical panel behind a cabinet door.

If you really want to get fancy, follow the lead of Chris and Melissa from Renovation Semi-Pros and hide your electrical panel with a cabinet door to match the rest of your kitchen. This is a great solution if the unsightly feature is located anywhere near existing cabinetry, like in your cook space or laundry room. It might cost a bit more money, but the seamless finish is well worth the splurge.

7. Invest in a standing mirror.

When it comes to hiding your breaker box, it doesn't get any easier (or more stylish, for that matter) than a leaning mirror. We love the sleek design that Studio McGee selected for this green bedroom. To recreate the look, invest in a large design that not only covers the unattractive element but also complements the style of your home. Mirrors reflect light, giving the illusion of more space, but they can also be moved easily if, and when, you need quick and easy access to the fuse box.

8. Opt for a chalkboard.

If you're going to use a chalkboard to display helpful household reminders, you might as well hang it somewhere you can't miss, like over the circuit breaker panel. And if you don't already have a message board, allow us to suggest this charming DIY idea by Hunker contributor Alice & Lois. It's a win-win tactic that will work well no matter where you put it.

9. Disguise with wall art.

Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate

Once again, we love the idea of allowing your art to serve a functional purpose as well as a decorative one. Here, an oversize piece has no problem covering a large electrical panel while it adds warmth and visual interest to this cozy living room corner. Create your own artistic masterpiece-meets-electrical panel cover with the help of this DIY tutorial from Hunker contributor Trisha Sprouse.

10. Hang a tapestry.

Looking at this rich wall tapestry, no one would suspect that there's a bland technical component hiding behind it. Here, a colorful design fit for a boho boudoir dresses up the wall, but you don't have to have a free-spirited sense of style to enjoy the look. There are a plethora of tapestry options available from retailers such as Society6 and Urban Outfitters, to name a few, that would blend in with any aesthetic.