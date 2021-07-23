I Tried "The Summer's Sexiest A/C" and These Are My Thoughts

Have you ever been so overheated that you could cry? That's what it's like living in the middle of Los Angeles during the summer and not having an air conditioner. This is especially the case now that I've been working from home. So as you can imagine, when I was asked to try Windmill, a "sexy, innovative A/C brand," I jumped at the opportunity (and then immediately stuck my head in the freezer).

​(While I did receive Windmill in exchange for an honest review, all of the following thoughts and opinions expressed below are my own and are not influenced by Windmill in any way.)​

The Specs

Windmill was designed to include everything you could want out of a 21st-century air conditioner. It's meant to be eco-friendly, efficient, quiet, smart, easy to install, and, of course, sexy. It provides three fan speeds, three modes (cool, fan, and eco), an auto-dimming LED display, and can even be controlled by app, voice, or remote control. However, there are also control buttons on the unit, so you don't have to use another device if you don't want to.

To make all this happen, the product was created in collaboration with NY-based experts who have 60 years of A/C experience. It's also less expensive than some of the other A/Cs you see on the market — the medium (the one I got) is $395 and measures 13.2 H x 19.3 W x 19.4 L with a 8,300 BTU rating. Plus, it comes with an install kit, remote control, reusable mesh filter, activated carbon filter that lasts three months, double-insulating side panels, and more.

As for the Windmill app, it allows you to control any of the brand's A/Cs that you have in your home. From it, you can turn the unit on and off, adjust temperature, change fan speed or mode, and put your air conditioner on a schedule.

Installation

When I received the unit, I was most interested in seeing if it is ​actually​ easy to install. However, we ran into a bit of an issue when we went to place Windmill in our window. Since our apartment building was built in the '40s, the windows are fragile, so we didn't want to nail the A/C into the window. I was told that the unit is renter-friendly, but I also wasn't confident that our window sash would be able to hold the entire conditioner in place ... two stories above the ground. So, to ease our minds, we bought an air conditioner support bracket.

Once we got the bracket and A/C in place, the rest of the installation process was smooth. The instructions were clear, there were helpful pictures, and it took us less than 40 minutes. Because of our older window frame, we did have to seal a few gaps with the included foam and masking tape, but that probably wouldn't be an issue if your window is in good condition.

Next up, it was time to connect Windmill to its app, so that we would be able to control the A/C from our phones. We were especially excited about putting the air conditioner on a schedule, so that it could start cooling down our bedroom right before bed. Though we initially had trouble connecting the device to our WiFi, it eventually all fell into place and we've since agreed that the app is one of the device's best features.

Final Thoughts

It has been two months since we first started using Windmill and we are both so grateful for it. The appliance has kept all of its promises, and keeps our bedroom cool as can be when the sun is blazing outside. Since I try to be as eco-friendly as possible in every area of my life, I also love that Windmill has an eco mode that prompts the air conditioner to turn off once the room has reached your desired temperature.

In my opinion, the best devices are the ones that do their jobs without you noticing, and the Windmill A/C fits perfectly into this category. I would give it a 10/10 and highly recommend it to anyone looking for a new air conditioner. If it makes Los Angeles bearable in the summertime, then I feel like it can do anything.