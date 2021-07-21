Need to Clean a Fabric Pendant Light or Lampshade? Follow These Steps

Squeaky is all about the borderline genius hacks and ideas that keep literally every inch of your space pristine.
When cleaning your home, it's easy to forget about cleaning your fabric pendant lights or lampshades. After a while, dust can accumulate on the outside of them (not to mention those small bugs that are drawn to the inside of your lampshades). Since fabric shades and their liners are typically delicate, it's important to clean them gently. Here's how.
Things You'll Need
1 teaspoon of Castile soap or gentle soap
1 cup of lukewarm water
Microfiber cloth, feather duster, or lint roller (any of these items will work)
Cleaning cloth
Step 1
Gently dust your lampshade. Use a feather duster, microfiber cloth, or a lint roller to remove any dust that has accumulated on the outside of your lampshade.
Step 2
Make a gentle cleaning solution. Mix together one teaspoon of Castile soap with one cup of lukewarm water in a small bowl or cup.
Step 3
Clean the inside liner of the lampshade. Dip a clean cloth into the cleaning solution and wring out until it is damp. Hold the lampshade by the metal frame and gently wipe down the inside liner, removing any dust and debris.
Step 4
Clean the outside of the lampshade. (Repeat Step 3 for the outside.)
Step 5
Let dry.
Warning
This method is not suitable for paper lampshades. A gum eraser is the best item to use to clean any marks left behind on paper lampshades.
Jessica owns two blogs, Mom 4 Real and Pour Me a Cocktail. She has been sharing easy cleaning tips, recipes and ideas with her readers for over 7 years. She has been featured on the Rachel Ray Show, TODAY Parenting, MSN, Country Woman Magazine and more.