Not Cleaning Your Dryer Lint Screen Is a HUGE Hazard, so Here's What To Do

Did you know that failure to clean your laundry dryer is one of the leading causes of home fires? Therefore, it's important to take great care in making sure that your dryer lint screen is as clean as possible after each load — and you should also deep clean your dryer lint screen every few months. Here's how.
How to Clean the Lint Screen in a Dryer
This is a pretty easy task: simply remove the lint screen from your dryer and wipe any lint out with your hand or a used dryer sheet, and discard. This should be done every single time you use your dryer.
How to Deep Clean Your Dryer's Lint Screen
Dryer sheets can leave behind residue which can build up on your dryer's lint screen after a while, causing the lint screen to clog up in places. It's a good idea to give the lint screen a deep cleaning every few months to make sure it is working properly, which will prolong the life of your dryer.
Things You'll Need
1 teaspoon of dish liquid or Castile soap
Sink or bucket filled with warm water
Toothbrush or soft scrub cleaning brush
Clean towel
Step 1
Remove the lint screen from your dryer.
Step 2
Mix a teaspoon of dish liquid or Castile soap into a sink or bucket filled with warm water.
Step 3
Submerge the link screen in the cleaning mixture and allow to sit in the mixture for up to 10 minutes to loosen any residue.
Step 4
Gently scrub the lint screen using a toothbrush or cleaning brush, removing any caked on residue.
Step 5
Rinse with warm water.
Step 6
Allow to air dry on a clean towel.
How to Clean the Lint Filter Opening
When you are deep cleaning your lint screen, it is a good idea to clean the opening where your dryer's lint screen sits. Sometimes lint can pass through the filter and build up in this area. All you need to clean this are is a vacuum hose attachment. Simply vacuum the area removing any extra lint that may have accumulated.
Jessica owns two blogs, Mom 4 Real and Pour Me a Cocktail. She has been sharing easy cleaning tips, recipes and ideas with her readers for over 7 years. She has been featured on the Rachel Ray Show, TODAY Parenting, MSN, Country Woman Magazine and more.